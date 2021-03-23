SEBRING — County commissioners showed confidence in county staff last week when they ranked 19 road projects.
They took the recommendations of County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., without changes, in part because they said they trusted his judgment, but also because he said the Florida Department of Transportation has discretion to follow their preferences or alter them.
Howerton presented the 19 recommendations, which Highlands County will submit for the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP) to be scheduled in the FDOT Fiscal Year 2023-2027 Five Year Work Program.
“They’re all needed — sorely needed — and they’re all going to get done one way or another, whether we go through this program or we have to do it on our own,” Howerton said. “[but] any of these projects here that we can get funded through this, are ones that are not on [Road and Bridge Director Jonathon Harrison’s] list and he has to do with the county funds.”
Howerton said his goal would be to get some of the higher-cost projects covered by FDOT.
Commissioner Kathy Rapp, upon hearing that FDOT would consider the county input, but may rank roads differently nonetheless, said she would prefer Howerton’s recommendations. Commissioner Kevin Roberts echoed her point, that Howerton had already examined the roads and that FDOT might change his rankings.
“So I don’t want to spend two hours arguing with my fellow commissioners over this,” Roberts said.
SCOPSCOP fund requests, totaling $13.4 million, were ranked as follows:
1. County Road 29, $1.82 million to add shoulders, safety improvements and a turn lane at Lake Country Elementary School from 1,980 feet east of U.S. 27 to County Road 619.
2. County Road 621 — $1.82 million to add shoulders and safety improvements from Balmoral Drive to Holmes Avenue.
3. Grand Concourse — $1.82 million to pave 2.6 miles of shell road from Henscratch Road to Josephine Creek Bridge.
4. Jack Weisser Boulevard — $989,022 to pave 4,230 feet of the road from County Road 29 to Wildwood Drive.
5. Hammock Road — $824,520 to pave the unpaved section on the Highlands side of the bridge, including a bike lane.
6. Hammock Road — $542,657 to pave the unpaved portion from the Hardee County line to the Charlie Creek Bridge, including a bike lane.
7. Old State Road 8 — $2.32 million to reconstruct portions of the road from Archbold Road to Hicora Road and install safety improvements.
8. Lake Josephine Drive — $1.64 million to reconstruct and widen the roadway, add paved shoulders, re-stripe the road and upgrade/improve pavement markings and signs from Orange Blossom Avenue to Payne Road.
9. Old State Road 8 — $2.72 million to reconstruct and widen the road from U.S. 27 South to Bear Point Lane.
10. Lake June Road — $667,970 to grade down the hill slope to improve visibility at County Road 17 North and Southwest Vista Drive.
SCRAPSCRAP fund requests, totaling $15.8 million, were ranked as follows:
1. County Road 731 — $2.15 million to mill and resurface 2.6 miles from Clubhouse Road to Fisheating Creek.
2. County Road 731 — $2 million to mill and resurface 2.2 miles from the Baptist Church to Clubhouse Road.
3. Lake June Road — $3.87 million to mill and resurface 3.99 miles from Southwest Vista Drive to Miller Avenue.
4. Arbuckle Creek Road, phase 1 — $706,517 to mill and resurface from U.S. 98 to Bishop Dairy Road.
5. Old State Road 8 — $1.26 million to mill and resurface 3.75 miles from Hicora Road to Joint past the nursery.
6. Whatley Boulevard — $1.73 million to mill and resurface 0.72 miles from U.S. 27 to Whatley Court.
7. Memorial Drive — $3.55 million to mill and resurface 2.26 miles from Sebring Parkway north to Manatee Drive.
8. DeSoto City Road — $512,483 to mill and resurface from DeSoto Road to Lunsford Road.
FDOT rankings may differ from the county ranking, Howerton said, based on their criteria for projects, based on safety and proximity to traffic generators, like schools. The county rankings are a way for the county to give input on their priorities, Howerton said.
He also warned that FDOT has not required a local match of funds in the past, but began suggesting a 25% fund match for some applications last year, and would likely ask it again.