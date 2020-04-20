SEBRING — Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has heard back from Lake Denton residents about a chain link fence between them and Panther Parkway.
They can’t afford it, not only because a chain link fence would cost $15,000-$20,000 more than the field fence the county has budgeted, but they can’t afford to maintain it, either.
That’s what Howerton intends to tell commissioners Tuesday during their regular meeting.
When county commissioners last talked about the request of Lake Denton residents for more than a field fence between Lake Denton Drive and the Parkway’s multi-use path, commissioners’ consensus was not to foot the bill for the extra cost either to install or maintain a chain link fence.
Residents wanted more than that: Vegetation against the fence as a buffer between them and the roadway. Howerton advised commissioners against that. Wind would bring it down and any fence along with it.
“Absolutely no on the hedge,” Commission Chair Ron Handley said. “That’s a maintenance nightmare.”
Currently, the county has a contract to install field wire fence along the county right-of-way on a narrow grass strip between Lake Denton Drive and the Panther Parkway multi-use path.
Just that section would cost the county $5,400, a small part of the entire fencing contract for the Parkway project.
When commissioners met on April 7, Howerton said 15 residents had gotten together to pool resources and requested a 6-foot-tall galvanized chain link fence, with top rails.
They didn’t mention anything about cost sharing, Howerton said, but commissioners said they wouldn’t consider this without it.
Other residents who wanted more than a cattle fence either put in their own fence on their own property at their own cost — such as Crystal Lake Club — or did a cost-share agreement with the county to pay anything over what the county would have paid per foot of fence at that spot.
Last week’s meeting was held via video-conference to comply with pandemic restrictions. A few residents made comments via a messaging application.
Howerton said he didn’t think residents fully understood the cost share requirement.
He also didn’t think they understood that even though the fence would not be on private property, but instead on a public right of way, they would still need to pay into a maintenance agreement.
“If we put the offer out that we’re going to pay for any increase, I’m not sure how many more requests we’d get,” Howerton said.
“I’m not sure we could do it for one and not do it for all,” Commissioner Jim Brooks said.
Commissioner Greg Harris said he believed residents were under the impression the county could use budget surplus from the parkway project for more expensive fencing. Handley said those funds were “basically spoken for” by other projects.
One of the biggest of those projects is Sebring Parkway Phase 2, which still needs to be built from Youth Care Lane south to U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center, said Commissioner Arlene Tuck.
Outside the meeting, Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that the county was trying to be fair to residents along Panther Parkway, since there had not been a road there before the county built the four-lane divided highway.
“You don’t see many roads where the county puts up a fence,” Howerton said via text. “Usually that is all up to property owners. In this case, we felt it appropriate to do at least what we are doing.”