SEBRING — County commissioners have given the go-ahead for staff to seek up to $1.75 million from the State Revolving Fund Loan Program to study county drainage concerns.
It won’t take care of all drainage concerns in the county, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., which he said would take “millions, if not billions,” but would help with areas that have had frequent drainage issues.
The county is “on the list,” Howerton said. If approved in total, the program should give the county money needed to “upsize” pipes and provide more storage areas for storm water runoff.
Areas he has listed for attention include Avon Park Estates, Sebring Country Estates, Sebring Falls, Lake Haven Estates, Orange Blossom Estates, Spring Lake Improvement District and Placid Lakes. Most of them had flooding immediately after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and since then.
“A lot of the stuff was designed, many years ago, for what we call, like, a 10-year storm,” Howerton said, “which is a one in 10 chance of a rainfall event happening that year.”
In the five to six years he’s been county engineer, Howerton said, they’ve had those rain events almost every year.
Howerton said he wants to make sure any improvements in one area don’t end up causing problems for other areas downstream.
Legislative and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber said this Florida Department of Environmental Protection program was one of the first that County Administrator Randy Vosburg asked her to look at, because Joe DeCerbo, as general manager for Spring Lake, had a lot of success with it. It gives the county an opportunity to make large changes to drainage countywide, she said, versus small neighborhood “Band-Aid” solutions.
An application is due in a few weeks, Barber said, which she described as “Step 2” of an arduous process. Getting on the list was “Step 1.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said the dollar amount took him back, but then realized that “way up there with garbage issues” for residents over the last year has been “drainage, drainage, drainage, drainage, drainage.”
Roberts noted that the county gets $10-$12 million each year from state infrastructure sales surtax, which will make it easier to pay back. Barber also pointed out that the loan repayment would get stretched over 30 years, and Roberts said that is another advantage: Zero interest.
Commissioner Chris Campbell said he’s been in contact with people in Sebring Falls and the Lake Haven area, especially the backyard and front ditch flooding along Lakewood Road.
“A little over a year ago, I learned we had ‘some’ drainage issues in Highlands County,” Campbell said. “This past year, I learned we had a lot.”
Commission Chair Kathy Rapp asked how much time the county would have to study the situation before submitting the full application. Howerton estimated he could apply by this same time next year for funds to design and construct some projects. Because Sebring Falls has a small basin, it might get fixed sooner, he said, but might still cost up to $2 million to get there.
“But we need the money from somewhere, and so this will help us get there,” Howerton said.
Vosburg said initial estimates by him and staff for the whole project add up to $10 million. That would require $300,000 annually in debt service, he said, but the county already has $200,000 per year set aside for debt service in the Capital Financial Strategy for infrastructure. It will compile while the county applies for funding.