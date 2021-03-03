County has act together
Kim Moody did a fantastic job with her article about the COVID-19 distribution site at the Lakeshore Mall. I have been working with the RSVP ( Retired Senior Volunteer Program) for the past three weeks and have seen several aspects of how the distribution is being handled and her article covered the procedure expertly.
I just wish that everyone has the opportunity to read her article and know that Highlands County, as usual, has got their act together and is doing a great job.
Judy Galm
Sebring