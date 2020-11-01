SEBRING — After a week of daily double-digit increases of COVID-19 cases, Highlands County only added eight cases of infection to its daily total, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Saturday report. The new cases brings the county’s cases to 2,679 cases, which includes 14 non-county residents.
The new infections stem from 228 tests processed as of Friday. The positivity rate is significantly down at 3.80%, the lowest it has been since Oct. 18, when the rate was zero.
Unfortunately, there were four people whose deaths were attributed to COVID reported on Saturday. The overall death count has reached 118.
According to the FDOH report, there have been 284 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, or 11% of all cases in Highlands County. The Agency for Health Care Administration shows 33 hospitalizations as of 12:16 on Saturday. The county’s ICU bed census for the same time was 20 with eight beds available. The county’s hospital bed census was 197 with 55 beds available, or 21.83% availability.
Neighboring DeSoto County has 1,676 cases in total with 29 deaths reported. Saturday’s report showed a daily positivity rate of 6.25%. There were only 30 tests processed on Friday.
In Okeechobee, there has been a total of 1,750 cases and 38 deaths. The daily positivity rate is 7.50%, possibly due to low testing (only 37) on Friday.
Glades County typically has low testing, which leads to higher positivity rates than those of surrounding counties. Saturday’s report showed a total of 610 cases of coronavirus and they have 6 deaths reported.
Hardee County, has a total of 1,617 cases of COVID and has reported 16 deaths. Saturday’s positivity rate of 6.25% is much improved over the previous day’s 22.22%. There were only 45 tests processed on Friday and even fewer on Thursday with 28 tests performed.
Counties in Florida with triple digit increases in coronavirus were Brevard – 107, Broward – 156, Dade – 339, Hillsborough – 139,Orange – 179 and Palm Beach – 259.
Bradford, Franklin, Gilchrist, Liberty and Taylor Counties reported no new cases.
Florida reported 2,331 new cases, bringing the new overall total to 802,547. While the cases dropped significantly from Friday’s report of 5,592, testing also dropped by thousands. On Thursday 87,004 tests were processed, whereas only 34,698 were completed for Saturday’s report. The result is a 6.32% daily positivity rate.
The state added 42 deaths, including non-residents, to bring the total to 16,969 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Nationwide, there have been 9,070,166 cases of coronavirus with 229,966 deaths reported. Some states are reinstating quarantine rules that were in effect previously. Massachusetts will again require visitors from Connecticut and New Jersey to quarantine or show a negative COVID-19 test when entering the state.
On the global front, there have been 45,778,961 cases of infection and 1,191,774 deaths attributed to the disease.