SEBRING — Supervisors with Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring wanted to know more about certain county-level taxes, and asked their liaison, County Commissioner Scott Kirouac why they didn’t have that information.
He apologized that the numbers were yet available, because, as he said, several county employees are out because of COVID-19.
“I have no control over COVID. We have a number of people out right now,” Kirouac said. “We’re trying to do the best we can in this matter.”
The county’s Public Information Office on Friday did not have the total number for those who are home because of or to mitigate for COVID-19. They only had information about Highlands County Fire Rescue, which in the last month has had eight employees out.
Public Information officials said they have that information from Workers’ Compensation claims. They do not have a number for other employees who are not obligated to disclose the reasons for taking leave and who do not qualify to file for Worker’s Compensation.
Some departments, officials said, have implemented mitigation strategies to reduce exposure.
HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said last week that he has had at least one volunteer firefighter out as well. He told county commissioners he was concerned that Fire Rescue might not have enough staff for all the on-duty fire and medic units. Ancillary events, like the upcoming Stair Climb on Sept. 11, might have to be virtual as they were last year.
Kirouac said, as County Administrator Randy Vosburg said last Tuesday, that it’s believed this latest wave of infections will peak soon.
There was no information Friday as to whether or not Highlands County constitutional officers have had to send some people home, except that Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer has a couple out right now. Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said everyone in her office is OK for now.
“We’re all doing the best we can,” said Zwayer who said as many as eight have been out over the last few months.
Sun ‘N Lake Supervisors also have had to contend with staff being out. One example they mentioned at their meeting was Community Services Director Ariel Fells, who has had to quarantine because her child was exposed to the virus.