SEBRING — J.R. Tolkein penned the famous line “Not all those who wander are lost” in a poem. But for those who do tend to wander or get lost, there are resources to bring them back home. One high tech product is free for those who qualify through a grant awarded to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The recent disappearance and subsequent campaign to find a missing Sebring woman stirs up the question of safety and monitoring devices. Adults and seniors with different forms of dementia and even children with autism who could wander may benefit from SafetyNet Tracking Systems bracelets.
Sgt, Kimberly Gunn has taken the reigns of the HCSO SafetyNet program after Nell Hays retired last week.
“There are requirements to getting a bracelet,” Gunn said. “The person cannot drive and they have to have 24/7 care.”
Gunn explained the bracelets use a radio frequency. When a caregiver calls the Sheriff’s Office, they respond by putting up a hand-held antenna to search for the signal.
“The device is only good if the person wears the bracelet,” Gunn said.
There has to be a commitment between the caregiver and the HCSO, Gunn said. The bracelets cost about $500 each, but are free to those who meet the criteria to be in the program.
The Sebring Police Department and Lake Placid Police Department have also teamed up with the Sheriff’s Office and will send officers out to bring people bracelets in their city and town, respectively.
Gunn said some people want a GPS system to track their loved ones in real time. However, she pointed out the radio frequency is less invasive than the GPS. Both types have their pros and cons and should be carefully compared.
The GPS technologies may have a fee for a bracelet and still charge a monthly fee as well. The bracelets need to have their batteries changed every six months.
Another useful tool to locate those who have wandered and gotten lost is a scent kit. A scent kit is just what the name suggests and involves a cloth and a storage jar. A caregiver takes a cloth and wipes certain areas of those in their care. The cloth is stored in a jar with information about the person and a decal for the home’s window advising law enforcement of the presence of the scent jar.
A K-9 will take the scent and start tracking the person. Scentevidencek9.com said the scent is like a fingerprint to a K-9.
Gunn said when someone goes missing, K-9s are called out and drones that are flown by FAA-certified pilots usually find anyone missing quickly.
To obtain qualification information on SafetyNet bracelets call HCSO at 863-402-7200. For information at Sebring Police Department, call Det. Stephen Williams 863-471-5107 and for Lake Placid Police Department, call 863-699-3757.
The scent kit can be used in conjunction with the SafetyNet program for an extra layer of protection. The HCSO gives the kits to caregivers who need them for free.Sebring Police also give out the free scent kits but Lake Placid Police Department does not. The kits normally retail for about $20.