Beyond the routine calls, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies were kept busy with two separate and unrelated homicides on Thursday. One arrest has been made in connection with a case and HCSO detectives are asking the public for information in both.

Tamario Leron Sanders, 36, of Sebring, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Sebring woman. Sanders was arrested in the early morning hours on Friday. He is being charged with first degree murder, armed burglary, tampering with evidence and grand theft, according to the HCSO public information officer’s press release.

