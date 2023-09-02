Beyond the routine calls, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies were kept busy with two separate and unrelated homicides on Thursday. One arrest has been made in connection with a case and HCSO detectives are asking the public for information in both.
Tamario Leron Sanders, 36, of Sebring, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Sebring woman. Sanders was arrested in the early morning hours on Friday. He is being charged with first degree murder, armed burglary, tampering with evidence and grand theft, according to the HCSO public information officer’s press release.
According to Sanders redacted arrest report time stamped at 6:12 a.m. Friday and provided by HCSO, he was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and grand theft of dwelling. Those charges stem from 10:19 p.m. Thursday when Sanders allegedly removed a Ring doorbell from a Highland Street address.
It was only through a press release from the public information office that Sanders was connected to a homicide on Oak Bend Avenue.
Officials said deputies went to a residence on Oak Bend Avenue in Sebring just after 4 p.m. to check on a woman who did not pick her child up from elementary school. Deputies found the woman deceased on the floor.
They stated the woman was a victim of homicide.
The first homicide, about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called out to investigate a “dead person” at San Jose Avenue in Avon Park. Deputies found Douglas Lieland, 63, of Avon Park deceased in his residence. Detectives feel the evidence at the scene looks like a struggle took place between the victim and perpetrator.
Anyone with information on the case should call Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477 or on the Crimestoppers app. Tips can be turned in by the organization’s website at heartlandcrimestoppers.com.