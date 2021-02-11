SEBRING — No big changes have come out of conversation between county staff and the county’s contract hauler about how to handle the recycling issue, yet.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Tuesday’s meeting with officials from Waste Connections resulted in discussion that they would work together to make a proposal in the next month for a new recycling plan.
It’s been more than a sporadic problem, Howerton said. He provided the Highlands News-Sun with photographs of four different bins, three of which contained construction debris and the fourth of which was full to the brim with leaves.
“It’s widespread and is a common daily issue,” Howerton said. “Hence [we] need to engineer a recycling program that actually works.”
Prior to 2017, the county had roll-off Dumpsters at various locations in the county, designated for glass, steel/aluminum, cardboard, plastic, and paper, typically newsprint. Those locations did not have bins for construction debris, yard waste, plastic bags or toxic materials such as spent batteries or household chemicals.
Residents would have to take those items – oil-based paint, unemptied spray paint cans, vehicle batteries, used oil, old gasoline or antifreeze, pesticides or herbicides – to the Highlands County Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Center, located at 6000 Skipper Road in Sebring. It’s only open Monday only from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Otherwise, people would need to save those items for one of the county’s semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection events.
Four years ago, a new contract with the garbage hauler went into effect to include curbside recycling pickup. The company retooled with new trucks and the county issued 95-gallon blue rolling bins for garbage and 75-gallon green rolling bins for recycling.
Collection dropped from twice per week with a person on each truck to load garbage to once per week with two automated trucks visiting each house, collecting garbage and recycling separately on the same day.
County officials, hearing many in the county say they would prefer curbside single-stream recycling, set up the program to help the 100,000-person county meet the state mandate of 75% recycling by 2020.
It’s based on tonnage, said County Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, not volume. Glass, he said, used to account for most of that weight, but is no longer profitable and doesn’t get collected.
In the last four years, the American recyclables market has also suffered because China tightened its contamination standards, making it almost impossible to deliver clean loads. If just one person on a route had put in items with significant food residue or just blatantly filled the recycling bin with garbage, it would spoil the whole load.
That’s what’s been happening, Howerton said. Recycling bins filled with the wrong things, as in the photographs he provided, are typically seen on every route each week, he said.
Unless people are willing to recycle correctly, he said, the curbside program won’t work. He and Waste Connections staff will have to find another way.