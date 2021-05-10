SEBRING — County commissioners heard two financial reports and an explanation from Human Resources staff about needing to shift some insurance cost to employees.
One take away from those conversations were that the county needs to watch costs if it is to keep from losing money. Another is that stimulus money and increased tourism may help.
For the first time in a while, commissioners voted Tuesday to make changes that would raise rates on the employee health insurance plans. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county had put in $500,000 or more of reserves into the self-insured plan each year for the last four years, including this one.
The only way to satisfy auditors’ concerns about that, Vosburg said, was to assure them that any losses to the fund would be covered by the General Fund. He does not want to have to ask commissioners to pull from the General Fund, if needed, and said asking employees to pay more is the only option.
Alexis Cooper, who works in the Highlands County Extension Office and whose husband works for the Road and Bridge Department, said the increase would hit their family hard, with three young children. With the new changes, the base plan will no longer work for them.
“I don’t meet my deductible. Our family has not met our deductible. We’ve never had a reason to,” Cooper said, “so just for us to be able to pay a copay, I’m going to have to pay a higher premium each month, just to pay a copay.”
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac noted, however, that the county is not in good financial shape, as far as the health insurance program is concerned. For each family plan, the county pays $818 per month per employee, Commissioner Kevin Roberts added.
Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz said the county did see a surge in revenue this year, which he attributed to people paying their property taxes early with federal stimulus checks.
Nitz said the county saw $3.27 million collected from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, which he attributed to the stimulus checks. He estimates the collections as of March 15, 2021, were $42.4 million, but it may stay at the $43.4 million estimated in the 2020-21 budget.
He also estimates $2.73 million in state revenue sharing as of March 15, which is over the budget of $2.34 million. He attributes that to the state staying open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The half-cent sales tax did well, Nitz said, with a 6.7% increase through Jan. 31, 2021. He estimates $5.86 million for the year. The budget was for $5.28 million. Emergency Medical Services fees — a “quirky one,” Nitz said — had a huge “dump” of collections, with a year-to-date amount of $5.1 million versus the $4.15 million estimated at the beginning of the fiscal year.
The solid waste assessment was also ahead, thanks to stimulus checks going to tax bills, Nitz said. So far, $5.65 million of the $6.4 million budget has been collected. Landfill tipping fees are $82,000 ahead of the last year, with $1.58 million of the budgeted $2.85 million collected.
Three of the gas taxes have gone up and two of them have dropped in revenue, Nitz said. He expects the county will be OK with the budget on those, however. He encourages people who want to travel more as the pandemic subsides to remember to fill up in Highlands County before they leave, keeping those taxes at home.
Nitz also credited the Tourist Development Council, marketed as “VisitSebring,” for bringing in more visitors lately by marketing local lakes — particularly Lake Jackson in Sebring — for water sports events that, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, found it difficult to operate in their usual Florida venues of Jacksonville and Miami.
Bringing those venues here, Nitz said, stood to bring people in for other reasons, introduce them to Highlands County as a place to visit and live or just have them leave some tax revenue when they buy food or gasoline.
Meanwhile, Clerk of Courts Accounting Manager Jackie Gabrus had some good news with her presentation of the Interim Financial Report of Key Operating Performance Measures. As of March 31, 2021, Highlands County General Fund has received 80% of its 2020-21 budgeted revenue: $59.3 million of the $74.3 million current budget, which also has an additional $7.2 million carryover.
Encumbrances on the General Fund — those funds already dedicated to a project or cost — were at 66% of the expected $81.5 million for this time of year.
For special revenue funds, revenue is low: $16.2 million of the $45.4 million and $27.8 million carryover expected at this time of year. Encumbrances are $33.6 million, about 46% of the budgeted $73.1 million.
Long-term debt has come down from $22.8 million last year to just under $20 million this year. The Reserve for Contingency fund, which the county planned to increase by $870,000 this year, has seen a $700,000 increase, or 80%.
Solid Waste revenue is at 76%, a little lower percentage than the 80% at this time last year: $7.34 million out of the $9.62 million predicted, plus a $2.76 million carryover. Solid waste expenses are at 38%: $4.75 million of the $12.4 projection.