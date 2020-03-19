SEBRING — County commissioners, at their last meeting, seemed eager to reopen Vaughn Road from County Road 635 into Hardee County.
After hearing from Rob Livingston, a local attorney whose family owns property along the road, they changed their minds to keep it closed and move their gate.
Part of the decision may have been affected by Livingston’s offer to pay for moving the gate from just west of the Highlands Hammock State Park Equestrian Camping Facility to where the sand and marl road connects to pavement.
It may also have had to do with his offer to donate land for a cul-de-sac at the pavement’s end, to help motorists and garbage trucks turn around. Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if he would also pay to build the cul-de-sac, and Livingston, chuckling, said he didn’t go that far.
Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green had commissioners a rough estimate of $40,000 to recondition the road base/surface and trim trees to reopen the road. Livingston said he and his family members who own land on that road oppose reopening it, as do other landowners in the vicinity, because when it was open in the past, it invited poachers.
“I was there when it was wide open,” Livingston said. “[Hunting] would be all night.”
He also said residents of Country Club of Sebring, adjacent to the paved portion of the road, told him cars have turned down the unpaved portion of the road at night, allegedly for criminal purposes.
Livingston said Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, who was at Tuesday’s meeting, allegedly told him Vaughn Road would become an “area of concern” for drug issues if reopened.
Meanwhile, Livingston said, nearby residents use the relatively-untraveled paved portion for walking, jogging and cycling. Photographers, he said, use portions under overhanging oaks for portrait sessions.
“Essentially, it’s the ideal multi-use path,” Livingston said.
Highlands Hammock State Park officials wanted the unpaved portion closed to traffic to let horse-riders use the equestrian camp. Moving the gate and keeping the road closed, except to park users, would accomplish the same purpose, Livingston argued.
Commissioners asked Green how much it would cost to maintain the road, if reopened. Green said $175-$200 per month, at most. They then asked if the park could pay that, and Green said they could, as landowners along a county-maintained public right of way, under the county’s recently approved paving and road maintenance policy. The last answer county officials got from the Park Service, however, was that they didn’t want to pay to maintain the road.
County officials have been working on this issue for more than two years. They wanted to vacate the road, but the Florida Department of Transportation said the county would first have to either fix or tear out a deteriorated wood-deck, single-lane bridge over Charlie Creek.
The Florida Park Service wanted to keep the bridge to reach equestrian trails on the other side of the creek. Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wanted it for law enforcement vehicles.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg worked out a deal with the Park Service to split the cost of the bridge repairs, slightly more than $36,000 each. Once the work was done, however, Park Service officials in Tallahassee wanted a formal agreement, stating exactly when the road would be vacated. The county wanted payment before vacating the right of way, and to date, the Park Service half has not been paid to the county.
Another reason for county hesitation is a state plan for a north-south toll road through Central Florida, to which Vaughn Road might connect. Livingston argued Tuesday that Vaughn Road wouldn’t work for that, especially since State Roads 70, 66 and 64 are much better suited to handle traffic to and from DeSoto and Hardee Counties.