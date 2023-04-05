SEBRING — As summer heats up, the county’s drought is becoming more evident. Firefighters are responding to brush fires just about daily. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, county commissioners put a burn ban in place until the county gets more rain.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Laney Stearns, public safety director, said he was informed by the Florida Forest Services Sebring Forest Station manager that the Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI) has exceeded the 560 mark for Highlands County. The KBDI scores how dry soil and “duff layers” are. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the indicator rises with every day there is no rain. The scale is measured from 0-800. Among other factors, the KBDI number is an indicator that wildfires can start from the dry conditions.
The ban will sunset in 90 days unless it is called off earlier or extended longer. The ban includes burning for social reasons such as a fire pit, camp fires and bonfires. The ordinance lists what is banned, permitted and exemptions. Commissioner Don Elwell stated the ordinance includes “yard trash burning.”
“It does not pertain to charcoal grills, gas grills, any kind of contained cooking in the backyard kind of thing,” Elwell said.
“Basically, the biggest exemption is that the forestry service can give someone permission to burn, and then that overrides our burn ban,” County Attorney Sherry Stuphen said.
She went on to explain the ordinance will cover all the municipalities in the county. Offenders can be charged with misdemeanor offenses. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement can enforce the ordinance.
The measure was adopted as an emergency ordinance and was not advertised 10 days in advance as normal, Stuphen explained. Because of the absence of notice, the measure required a “super majority” of the votes, which would have been four or more. They received the required amount and the ordinance passed unanimously.
If the ban were to be extended, the public will be given 10 days notice through advertising.
“Any person who refuses to comply or violates this burn ban shall be punished according to the law,” the county’s assistant public information officer said. “This misdemeanor offense is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500 or by imprisonment by a term not to exceed 60 days in the county jail or both.”