SEBRING — As summer heats up, the county’s drought is becoming more evident. Firefighters are responding to brush fires just about daily. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, county commissioners put a burn ban in place until the county gets more rain.

Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Laney Stearns, public safety director, said he was informed by the Florida Forest Services Sebring Forest Station manager that the Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI) has exceeded the 560 mark for Highlands County. The KBDI scores how dry soil and “duff layers” are. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the indicator rises with every day there is no rain. The scale is measured from 0-800. Among other factors, the KBDI number is an indicator that wildfires can start from the dry conditions.

Recommended for you