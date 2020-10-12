For over 45 years, NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc. has provided critical services for older adults and their caregivers. Our longtime commitment to seniors at risk is the strong foundation that prepared the agency for what appeared to be an insurmountable challenge. Earlier this year, what began as a health crisis quickly evolved into a catastrophic public health emergency with seniors being at the greatest risk. In response to COVID-19, and with the concern for the health and safety of older adults, NU-HOPE closed its four congregate/ group dining sites in Highlands County as seniors were encouraged to stay at home.
NU-HOPE launched its Countywide Crisis Meal Program by providing nutritionally-rich crisis meals to any senior 60 years of age and better. With the support of The CARES Act Community Grant administered by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, NU-HOPE has provided over 42,000 home-delivered meals to 565 seniors in Highlands County since March.
Though the key quantitative performance outcome is considerable, it is the unique individuals who truly tell the story. Mr. P. is one such senior.
Mr. P, a 68-year-old man, has multiple health conditions, including high blood pressure, respiratory disease, and periods of dizziness that make it difficult to stand at times. Mr. P informed his NU-HOPE case worker that he had not been out of his home in five weeks for fear of becoming infected by the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the isolation was increasing his anxiety. He also stated that the virus made it challenging to get the food needed to have a varied, healthy diet.
When he learned about the meals provided to seniors through the special COVID-19 crisis program, he was excited. The meals were delivered using a contact-free delivery process, allowing him to receive the meals while minimizing his risk of infection from another person. However, he looked forward to having someone come by and deliver his meals weekly, as it made a welcomed break to his day.
He states, “I can’t tell you how much these meals have helped me. Especially since this COVID-19. I just do not want to catch this virus. This service is great for the seniors in my opinion. I am thankful for the meals and I am definitely eating them. I am also grateful.”
On behalf of Mr P, and the consumers served through the NU-HOPE Crisis Meal Program, thank you, members of the board of county commissioners and staff for your support.
For more information about crisis programs including the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program, please contact NU-HOPE by calling 863-382-2134.
Ingra Gardner, MA is executive director of NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.