SEBRING — Highlands County has a firm to fix the problems with Stryker Road.
County commissioners have approved a contract with Cobb Site Development Inc. to widen and resurface two miles of the road from North Olivia Drive to U.S. 27 for $2.19 million.
It’s the culmination of a project the county has had in the works since before February 2016, when a pedestrian was hit and killed along the narrow and heavily-traveled road.
Readers and residents suggested then that the county widen the road and add a bicycle lane, sidewalks and street lights. Ramon Gavarrete, county engineer at the time, said the Florida Department of Transportation had already approved a $1.94 million grant to widen the road with paved shoulders, but not for overhead lighting.
Overhead lights on U.S. 27, for example, operate under funding agreements with FDOT, Gavarrete explained then. On residential streets and feeder roads in communities such as Sebring Country Estates, residents pay an assessment to install and maintain them.
This May, county commissioners put an additional $380,290 toward the project when Assistant County Engineer J.D. Langford reported the lowest bid for the project came in above budget. The county had already spent $77,000 on engineering, Langford said.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., has reported that the project, with a $2.2 million total price tag, will have no fiscal impact to the Local Government Infrastructure Surtax Fund, as the costs are in the county budget.
Residents in the area and County Commissioner Kevin Roberts of that district want to see the road improved. It now has had three recent fatalities, including an expectant mother. Roberts said he has noticed, as a motorist, that the road is treacherous.
While trying to take a left onto Stryker Road, “I almost got hit myself,” Roberts said. “And it’s like, ‘My god, this is a bad situation.’”
Langford has said lane width along that stretch of road fluctuates from nine to 11 feet wide. The project will make them all uniform at 12 feet, improve the road base and make minor drainage improvements to prevent future problems with the road.
Sidewalks, Langford said, would likely be a future project.