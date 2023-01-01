SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners saw a “change in the guard” in 2022, when Randy Vosburg resigned as county administrator, and left at the end of June.
After hiring a search firm to gather selective candidates, the Board of County Commissioners went with one of their own staff, Laurie Hurner, who had proven herself throughout the year as interim administrator through a hurricane, tropical storm, a budget process and continuing pandemic.
Hurner had already been serving as interim county administrator, prior to Vosburg’s resignation, having served under him as assistant county administrator.
The county commission hired a search firm to find a permanent administrator. The Board received 31 applications, narrowed the number down to 22 and then down to 10.
Three withdrew their applications, leaving seven to choose from, including Hurner, whom they chose for the post on Nov. 15.
Prior to serving as assistant county administrator, Hurner was Highlands County extension director and citrus extension agent.
She was tapped for the assistant administrator job when the county commission fired June Fisher from county administrator in December 2017 and hired Vosburg, then assistant administrator, to take over.
Hurner, at the time she took the assistant administrator job, said she was “really excited” about moving into that position.
She hoped to bring her experience in agriculture to work with a wider swath of the community and get to work with other parts of local government. She also knew that she and Vosburg worked well together, and that they would make a great team.
Prior to his departure, Vosburg gave endorsement of Hurner, pointing out that whenever he’s been on vacation, she filled in for him seamlessly.
Hurner started with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Service office in Highlands County on June 17, 2013, as a graduate of Florida Southern College with a bachelor’s degree in business/citrus. She holds a master’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.
For 10 years prior to that, Hurner served as the assistant director of Grower Affairs at Florida Citrus Mutual, directly responsible for maintaining and enhancing relationships between Citrus Mutual and growers in Highlands, Glades, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties.
Hurner has also served as organizations liaison with the South Florida, Southwest Florida and St. Johns River Water Management Districts, and as an agriculture program manager and professor at what was then-South Florida Community College, now South Florida State College.