SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have voted to hire an outside recruitment firm to help them find a new county administrator.
On Tuesday, commissioners voted to hire Strategic Government Resources (SGR) of Keller, Texas. The company, according to its site at GovernmentResource.com, focuses primarily on finding leadership for local governments.
The company uses the acronym RADICAL, from the Latin radicallis, meaning “back to the roots” to refer to “Recruiting, Assessing, and Developing Innovative, Collaborative, Authentic Leaders.”
The company site also states that the company likes to adopt the more typical meaning of radical — “out on the very leading edge” — to juxtapose their goal of finding people who value “roots of healthy relationships” while also seeking the “leading edge of change.”
Commissioner Scott Kirouac noted that former county administrator Randy Vosburg’s current unpaid salary will more than cover SGR’s fee of $24,900, to include $1,750-$2,500 advertisement placement. Vosburg, at the time he resigned, was being paid $163,966 per year, which equates to $13,663.83 per month, which Kirouac figures will cover the search, expected to take two months.
Meanwhile, Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner has taken over for Vosburg, who resigned his position to take a job as county administrator for Stafford County in Virginia, his home state.
At Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, former Assistant County Administrator Hurner recommended the Board designate a person to step in should she get ill or injured and be unable to serve in her new position.
Hurner recommended Business Services Director Tanya Cannady, who in her position has detailed knowledge of the various county departments and the projects currently under way. Cannady, prior to being hired by the county, served as general manager for the Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District.
Commissioners agreed and voted unanimously to put Cannady in the line of succession.