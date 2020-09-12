SEBRING — In the midst of making expansions to Highlands County Fire Rescue, Chief Marc Bashoor needs to fill an existing position.
Highlands County Fire Marshal Jimmy Branca has retired after 30 years and Bashoor needs a new person to fill that post.
Currently, he has on-duty staff fulfilling the roles of doing building inspections and plan reviews.
The job description is “pretty straightforward,” Bashoor said. The fire marshal will make sure the county is fulfilling the Florida statutory responsibilities for building inspection and plan review, as well as annual inspections for “target hazards,” such as water treatment plants.
“The fire marshal makes sure those things get done,” Bashoor said.
Highlands County will not be hiring a law enforcement investigator. Some counties may have one, but Highlands County calls the Division of the State Fire Marshal for arson investigations.
“They are certified enforcement officers who enforce fire code and the arson laws of the state,” Bashoor said. “Highlands County does not have that need and [we’re] not proposing it.”
While Branca was a certified firefighter and battalion chief, the county’s new fire marshal won’t even have to serve those functions, Bashoor said.
It’s a professional position that will not require firefighter certification, he said — not that it wouldn’t be a plus.
An ideal candidate will have prior experience as a firefighter, because that person would “understand the firefighting end of it,” Bashoor said.
However, he or she may simply be a retiree who wants to keep fire inspector certification and not a firefighter certification.
By not requiring the fire marshal to have firefighter certification or field response duties, Bashoor said it saves the county the higher cost of high-risk insurance and retirement pay.
Suggested salary starts in the mid-$50,000 range, but Bashoor said it can be negotiable for an experienced and well-qualified applicant.
Bashoor said he may find a lot of retired firefighters, usually people with 30 years or more in service.
“Usually by that 30-year mark, they decide they want to do something [new],” Bashoor said. “As you get older, you realize this is a young person’s game.”
Not that Bashoor has slowed down at 55, but he said he made a choice to focus on physical fitness, especially as a chief.
“I started when I was 18, and when I finally retired from Prince George’s County [Maryland], I was 52,” Bashoor said. “I’m also in a business that demands a certain level of physical fitness. It really hit me when I was chief and asking people to rescue a ‘big fat guy’ like me.”
He won’t be asking that of the new fire marshal. It’s a professional position more than an emergency one, but still subject to call out at any hour of the day.
The online job description at highlandsfl.gov/departments/business_services/human_resources states that in addition to the $54,000 to $85,000 salary range and the building and plan inspections, the job requires someone responsible for managing fire prevention, fire safety public education and other various fire service programs.
The fire marshal will develop the county plan for fire control and prevention as well as coordinate overall fire protection to include technical advice and assistance to volunteer and paid fire personnel, even on the scene of fires and other emergencies.
In addition to having a professional and safe unit, and following board policies, the fire marshal will respond productively to change and work productively with all volunteer, paid and elected personnel, staff and officials.
The fire marshal will need to have experience and knowledge of fire services, including training techniques, fire safety codes and regulations, firefighting techniques and emergency medical treatment.
The person should be able to plan, evaluate, assign and coordinate activities performed by fire personnel as well as establish and maintain effective working relations with emergency personnel, employees, officials and the general public, especially in high-stress situations.
In addition to a myriad of physical capabilities, the fire marshal will also need a minimum of 10 years experience as a certified firefighter inspector or fire marshal, and possibly five years in management, including budget management, as well as five years of experience working in paid/volunteer departments.
Anyone with five years of experience managing union issues and leading volunteer components would also be a plus.