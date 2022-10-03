SEBRING — One week after holding an emergency meeting to declare a state of emergency, the Board of County Commissioners will meet again.
They will vote on whether or not to extend the week-long state of emergency they declared last Monday.
Today, at 9 a.m., the Board will meet at 600 S. Commerce Ave. to discuss the matter. Debris collection is expected to start today, along with a one-day delay of all garbage collection — just for this week — thanks to Hurricane Ian.
They also expect to receive updated reports directly from public safety and emergency management officials on the effect on local residents since Ian passed through the county.
Ian has also displaced many people from southwest Florida when the Myakka River rose and compromised a section of Interstate 75, for a time, sending people from the coast into the Heartland on detour from I-75.
Fortunately, the expected increase in traffic was averted when the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reopened I-75 late Saturday afternoon.
Commissioners may likely discuss how the response and recovery efforts are continuing. A of Saturday, the Federal Communications Commission was showing just 15 of Highlands County’s 80 cellphone towers were out.
In Avon Park, road closures included West Little Road, Tivoli Road, West Osborn Road, and West Tarkenton Road, west of Avon Estates Boulevard.
In Sebring, Palm Street, the west end of Schumacher Road and Golfview Road where it intersects West Lake Boulevard remained closed.
Roads still impassible because of downed power lines, tree limbs and debris included McCoy Drive, Old Parker Island Road and McClellan Road in Lake Placid.
Local officials want to remind residents to exercise extreme caution and patience on the road, as well as discretion with regard to reducing their number of trips on or across U.S. 27 to only those necessary for work, school, life, health and/or safety.
Also, motorists are advised that, thanks to flooded road conditions in Arcadia along U.S. 17, both north and south of the city, and State Road 70 being closed west of Arcadia, only local traffic will be allowed to take SR 70 west of U.S. 27.
County officials state that only those who have an absolutely necessary reason to travel to or toward Arcadia will be allowed to head that way.
