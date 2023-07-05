Highlands County commissioners have continued the moratorium on impact fees for another 18 months.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked for longer than a year to give county staff and consultants time to do a study, but also to look at what other kinds of funding sources would cover those needs.
They now have until Dec. 31, 2024, to gather that information. Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper said her staff would tell any prospective developers that the county has extended the moratorium “up until” then.
Commissioners had the vote Friday afternoon, July 30, which was their last day to extend the moratorium before being forced to gear up toward reinstating the fees.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if extending the moratorium more than a year would negate the advertisement of the matter — which had the suggestion of just another year suspension.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the advertisement was for the hearing, not for what commissioners would decide. If they had decided to bring fees back, she said, then they would have to re-advertise for hearings and arrange for a new study.
Commissioner Don Elwell said, given that the study in place for impact fees is more than a decade old and no longer valid, the county would have to extend the moratorium just to get an updated study.
Sutphen said extending the moratorium beyond her suggestion of a year wouldn’t present a problem. It would also provide time to look at municipal service benefit or taxing units as possible funding sources.
One such municipal funding source supports Highlands County Fire Rescue and its infrastructure needs. That assessment is in place, in part, because the impact fee that would have funded it is in moratorium.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac suggested, based on information from a constituent, that the county might be able to reinstate fees without a new study if they set the amounts at a portion of the original recommendation.
Commissioners did that with the original fees. After Tindale-Oliver & Associates Inc., now called Tindale Oliver, did a study for Highlands County in Fiscal Year 2005-2006, county commissioners adopted the fees in that study, effective in 2007, at a fraction of the full amount.
Instead of going for 100% of the recommendation, commissioners set fees at 50% for education and at 25% for fire, rescue, and emergency medical services; libraries, parks, and recreation; correctional institutions; law enforcement, and transportation.
2007 fees on a single-family home of 1,501-2,499 square feet would have added an extra $5,217.78 to construction costs. Restaurants with wait staff and no drive-through windows would have cost $8,4004.87 per 1,000 square feet to build. Fast food with drive-through services would have cost $26,281.22 per 1,000 square feet to build.
By May 2009, commissioners voted 4-1 to suspend fees after citizens said the fees were starving the local economy. The county got another study from another consultant in Fiscal Year 2009-10, but did not adopt it nor reinstate fees.