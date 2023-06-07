When county commissioners heard Tuesday about county finances from the Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller Office, impact fees were flat.
They have been since 2009 when county commissioners at that time voted for a moratorium. With the most recent extension of that ban set to sunset at the end of this month, County Engineer J.D. Langford asked commissioners if they wanted to extend it, again.
They did. The moratorium has been extended one year, to July 1, 2024.
Several times since 2009, the Board of County Commissioners has reinstated the ban, citing concerns that impact fees could discourage development. However, Director of Critical Infrastructure Clinton Howerton Jr. has warned that the economic situation is primed for development, fees or not.
Citrus growers hold the largest blocks of relatively clear, buildable land and have struggled for a while, especially from damage caused by storms last year.
Howerton has described their land as a “primed powder keg” that could start converting to development rather quickly, bringing with it the need for roads, water and sewer lines, stormwater drainage, telecommunications and other urban services.
The county’s Future Growth Fund Committee recommended earlier this year to do a new study, to update the old fees to reflect current needs and costs, as well as make a list of alternative funding options.
County commissioners voted 4-1 in March to do another study on impact fees, with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting.
On Tuesday, Tuck asked in discussion if the county could make the moratorium indefinite. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen advised to always have a deadline.
“This forces us to force you to revisit it,” Sutphen said.
Tuck has said that she has no intention of reinstating impact fees or conducting a study on them. Others, like Commissioner Kevin Roberts, argued that the county will need some way to pay for infrastructure to new commercial and residential development.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac has cited a myriad of infrastructure shortfalls, especially drainage, that have built up for decades. While impact fees cannot pay to fix old systems, they can pay for new ones, as needed.
Without having impact fees or some other funding source to serve new development, he said, everyone else must pay through annual taxes, monthly assessments and local option sales and fuel taxes.
Citing the Property Appraiser’s Office, Kirouac said 2021 saw 441 homes built and 24 mobile homes installed on vacant land, adding $492,000 in property tax revenue. That same year, he said, 4,601 existing homes changed owners, which increased revenue by $2.2 million per year, at least until those owners qualify for homestead exemptions.
However, he said inflation has reduced much of that $2.7 million gain.
He said former impact fee studies overestimated population growth between 2010 and 2020. Fees could go lower, or in light of increased construction costs, might remain level.
Either way, he said the county cannot leverage state funding, a possible alternative to impact fees, without a new study.