SEBRING — It’s been two years since Highlands County has awarded years-of-service pins for its volunteer firefighters. In that time, the ranks of the county’s volunteer firefighters and fire department members has dropped from 183 participating volunteers in 2017 to 159 this year with the Highlands County Fire Rescue. Some of those have joined the ranks of paid firefighters under the new countywide fire department. Others, however, have continued to serve as volunteers, whom Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor and Deputy Chief Tim Eures honored Tuesday night during the Board of County Commission meeting.
The 48 volunteers honored represented 630 years of service, recognized as follows:
Five years
- Brandon Altman of Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Cannon Bobo of Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Donald Colip of Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (support).
- Reggie Cooper of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Kyler Hodge of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Josh McLean of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Guillermo Rivera of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Annemarie Cornine of Lorida Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Wendy Roberts of Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Efrain Herrera of Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- James LaFeir of Venus Volunteer Fire Department (support).
- Bradley Musser of Venus Volunteer Fire Department (support).
- Felipe Navarrete of Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Vicente Ramos of Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Jason Wilkins of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (support).
- Christopher Winslow of Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Josh Young of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (active).
10 years
- Charles Benton of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Jared Chaput of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Kathy Clements of Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
- Gary Crofton of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Steven Irving of Venus Volunteer Fire Department (support).
- Brandon Poynor of Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Luis Pratts of Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
- Scott Watson of Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
15 years
- Robert Bullock of Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Eric Conklin of Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Joe deBree Jr. of DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department (support).
- Sam Gonzalez of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (support).
- Jeff Hanks of Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Scott Hanks of Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (support).
- Tabitha Mann of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
- Mitchell Romine of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Robin Singles of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (active).
20 years
- Noah Connell of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Joseph deBree III of DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department (active)
- Earl Gray of Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Daniel Holmes Jr. of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Colin Jacobs of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (support).
- Rene Joliff of DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Mellisa Pearce of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
- Al Romanik of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
- Joe Romanik of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (active).
25 years
- Benjamin deBree of DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Scott Mann of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (active).
30 years
- Otto Krucker of Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).
- Litton Walker of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department (active).
40 years
- Mark Fortier of Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (active).