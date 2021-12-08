SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners and staff honored two veterans of World War II, one who has turned 100 and another who survived Pearl Harbor.
The events were among many Tuesday to memorialize the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. Veterans groups and organizations do not have fixed numbers on how many still live who survived the attack 80 years ago that took more than 2,400 U.S. lives and most of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet.
The attack on Pearl Harbor and six other military bases on Oahu prompted the U.S. to enter World War II, which ended in 1945 with the unconditional surrender of the Axis Powers, including the Japanese Empire.
Commissioners honored Jack Moore, Gunners Mate Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Navy (ret.), who joined the U.S. Navy prior to the war, was assigned to the USS Sacramento, a patrol gun boat, and was at Pearl Harbor that fateful Sunday morning. Veterans with the Sea Services Museum in Sebring report that Moore shot at Japanese planes from the Sacramento as it was moored in the shipyard.
Also, commissioners honored William C. England, U.S. Army (ret), who turned 100 on June 23, 2021. The board proclaimed Tuesday as “William C. England Day,” encouraging all fellow citizens and friends to offer him wishes for continued good health and happiness.
When asked to give a speech, both men declined to take center stage. From his seat, England made the only statement of the two.
“I love my country and God,” England said, saluting as he spoke.
Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams, U.S. Army (ret.), called it a great honor and privilege to commend members of “The Greatest Generation,” as those who fought World War II have been named.
She said that the community has a continuing sense of gratitude to both men for their service and defense of the freedoms all Americans enjoy today.
“Had it not been for y’all, and the sacrifices you did,” Williams said. “You paved the way so that I and all the other veterans can serve.”