SEBRING — Business loss from the COVID-19 pandemic may hit county services hard in this coming fiscal year.
However, County Administrator Randy Vosburg said there might be hope, if a request for funds from the CARES Act will come to small counties in Florida, like Highlands.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provided $8 billion to Florida to help those affected by the pandemic.
In Florida, that relief would go to several cities and to counties with 500,000 or more residents, which amounts to 12 counties, Vosburg said.
That left out 55 counties like Highlands, he said.
For example, Polk County, Highlands’ northern neighbor with 724,777 people, announced on May 8 it had received $126 million from the federal government’s CARES Act in late April.
Miami-Dade County, Vosburg said, got almost $500 million — half of $1 billion.
The funds will be distributed by those counties as relief to small businesses and to residents who were either furloughed or laid off from their jobs.
The program has $1.3 billion left over at the state level, Vosburg said, and both the Florida Association of Counties and the Florida League of Cities has proposed having those funds distributed out to the remaining counties based on population only — not based on local economic situations.
That would give Highlands County $6.2 million, Vosburg said.
There’s no guarantee that officials in Tallahassee would consider the counties’ and cities’ proposal, or how it might play out if they do.
Vosburg said the request was made roughly two weeks ago.
The ability of the county to help otherwise is severely curtailed, Vosburg said, because as businesses and residents have trouble with cash flow, so will the county.
Preliminary numbers for tax revenue show that Highlands County may have lost as much as 50-70% of its revenue for April and May, and probably the same for June, Vosburg said.
This past week, Vosburg said he, Office of Management and Budget staff and an outside consultant have been and will keep looking at and crunching numbers to find out exactly how bad of a hit the county budget will take this year.
The first preliminary budget reports for Fiscal Year 2020-21 are expected to take place later this month.
Their task is hampered by the fact that not only have all the tax collection numbers not returned from those months, but the effects of the pandemic may still last a while longer.
When asked if it compares to the aftermath of a hurricane, Vosburg agreed that it not only compares, but has the hallmarks of trying to make that assessment during the eye of the storm.