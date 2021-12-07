SEBRING — Highlands County hospital employees will not have to take the COVID-19 vaccine if they do not want it ... at least for now. A recent injunction from courts have temporarily blocked the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to mandate the vaccines nationwide.
The CMS mandates would have required healthcare workers, whose company participates in the CMS to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, with the first inoculation being given no later than yesterday, Dec. 6.
AdventHealth’s Communication Specialist Rafael Lopez said 80% of AdventHealth’s employees are already vaccinated. He sent this official statement from the hospital:
“Based on scientific evidence and what we see in our hospitals every day, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and the level of harm in the case of breakthrough infection. As part of our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our team members, patients, and communities, we strongly encourage all of our team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to recent decisions by the federal courts to block the CMS vaccine mandate, we are suspending the vaccination requirements prescribed by this mandate. We will continue to monitor the ongoing litigation regarding the federal law.”
Lopez said no one will be mandated to test, but tests are easily accessible when a team member feels they need it. Vaccines are encouraged, not enforced.
“COVID vaccines continue to be the most effective tool for keeping our team members, our patients and our community safe,” Lopez said.
Highlands Regional Medical Center (Hospital Corporation of America) has also paused its vaccine mandates. Director of Communications and Community Engagement Lindsey Pierson supplied this statement from HCA Healthcare:
“Prior to the CMS action creating a mandate, HCA Healthcare had encouraged our colleagues to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and made vaccines readily available, but we had not mandated vaccination. Because recent federal court decisions have resulted in the CMS mandate being put on hold indefinitely, we have paused our vaccine requirement, except in states that have mandated vaccination. We continue to strongly encourage our colleagues to be vaccinated as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus and the majority of HCA Healthcare colleagues have been fully vaccinated.”
The injunctions have come at a time when Florida’s COVID cases remain relatively low. According to the News Service of Florida, hospitalizations have remained mostly flat with 1,298 hospitalized, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 12,970 cases of COVID in Florida over the past seven days through Dec. 6. In that same time period, Highlands County has reported 26 new cases. While much of the country’s transmission rate labeled in red or orange, for high and substantial respectively, Highlands County is indicated in yellow for moderate risk.