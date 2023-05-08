Highlands County just accepted state funds to widen a road, repave another and fix a bridge.
The first project county commissioners approved Tuesday will widen and resurface Beacon Avenue between Panther Parkway and State Road 17. The road serves as a connector between the two main roads, and could have more than 300 mobile homes in the next few years.
Century Companies, Lakeland, plans to develop its first new community since 2007 on three parcels on the north side of Beacon Avenue, just south of Little Red Water Lake.
The developer plans to sell 60 homes a year, taking approximately five or six years to build out the planned 330 lots.
Highlands County has accepted $1.42 million from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) to widen and resurface Beacon Avenue.
That grant and a budget amendment will raise Fund 151, the Infrastructure Surtax Fund, to $1.496 million.
Beacon Avenue, just one mile long, was originally a portion of Manatee Drive and was renamed when Panther Parkway cut its direct connection to the “fish streets” subdivision, east of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring.
During construction of the north end of Panther Parkway and the Sebring roundabout, with a section of the parkway open, motorists used it as a connector from the “fish streets” and the Lake Sebring area to SR 17, to travel into downtown Sebring.
Highlands County will also resurface State Road 64 from South Angelo Lake Road to East Butler Road. FDOT has awarded just more than $1.18 million from the Small County Road Assistant Program (SCRAP) to the project.
Finally, the county has accepted an agreement with FDOT to rehabilitate the bridge on Catfish Creek Road, leading into Placid Lakes. Funds from the Small County Outreach Program will increase the county’s Fund 4102A, Transportation Projects, in the amount of $390,438.
People living in these areas could expect to see work starting possibly this year or next. All three had funds put into the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.