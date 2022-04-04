SEBRING — Highlands County stands to have as much as $25.9 million in unassigned fund balance going into the next fiscal year.
If left alone, that could run the county without any external revenue for four-and-a-half months. However, the Board of County Commissioners has a list of priorities, including infrastructure upgrades, that may cut into that surplus.
State and federal funding might prevent that, at least with regard to some projects. Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber told commissioners on Tuesday that Highlands County may be in line for up to $8.6 million from various grants from the state.
She cited a $3 million direct funding request from the Florida Legislature for a fire station serving Spring Lake and the Sebring Regional Airport, as well as possible federal appropriations for local sewer and road projects.
All of this is pending, Barber told commissioners. If the county doesn’t get all of the funds this year, there’s always another year to apply.
Items submitted and pending award include:
- Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant — $3.34 million.
- EDA Airport Infrastructure grant — $1.83 million.
- Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) — $1.4 million.
- Fire Prevention and Safety (FPG) grant — $110,000.
Two other items have been submitted and recommended for funding, but await a final step. They are a $700,000 Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) grant, waiting for the state budget to get finalized, and a $1.75 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan, waiting for underwriting.
Barber also told commissioners that the county has a state budget appropriation of $3 million to pay for the proposed new fire station on Haywood Taylor Boulevard to serve Spring Lake Improvement District and the Sebring Regional Airport.
It’s waiting on the governor’s signature, she said.
A couple of other appropriation requests were made directly at the federal level. One is $1 million for the sewer extension project to connect all of the county’s buildings on George Boulevard, south of Sebring, into the city’s sewer lines.
Currently, the county has $1 million allocated from its share of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to put toward the sewer project. Highlands County’s APRA Project Manager Lance Marine has said that county and city officials have been looking at plans on where to place the lines, and at last report, still needed to set up an interlocal agreement.
The other direct allocation request from Washington, D.C., is $1.6 million to help build Sebring Parkway Phase IV. That would create a connection between the Sebring Roundabout and Arbuckle Creek Road and correct the geometry of the Arbuckle Creek Road and State Road 17 intersection, currently a Y-junction with a gas station in the middle of the Y.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has estimated the cost of the road at $4.77 million, with a 50/50 match with the Florida Department of Transportation. It would be less than a mile through groves, but would include drainage easements, an intersection rebuild, multi-use paths and a smoother, safer connection to Arbuckle Creek Road for commercial and emergency vehicles.