SEBRING — Highlands County pay will increase for employees before this fall to stay ahead of the next minimum wage adjustment deadline.
County commissioners voted Tuesday in favor of a plan to do that, and plan to have a formal vote on necessary policy changes in the next month.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg told commissioners that a set of proposed adjustments for them to make may have to get tweaked to stay ahead and have people paid at least $11 per hour by Sept. 30, 2022.
“We’re actually going to be a dollar ahead of schedule, but we think that helps with our competitive edge,” Vosburg said.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he knew that the City of Sebring had given employees an across-the-board pay increase. Other local governments have, too, he said, which presents a challenge to getting and keeping employees.
“I hate to spend more money, but the fact is, with inflation, everything the way it’s hitting families, the price of fuel, what have you,” Kirouac said, “people cannot simply make ends meet on $10, $11 an hour anymore. I think that’s unfortunate, but that’s the reality of the world we live in today.”
Vosburg said he, Business Services Director Tanya Cannady and the Office of Management and Budget would take that decision, plug it into the budget and see how it functions with the established cost of living adjustments (COLA) and merit pay increases. For this year, at least, this adjustment would substitute for a COLA, he said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, he and Cannady presented county commissioners with several options to keep pay scale adjustments ahead of the $15 per hour requirement.
By Florida law, all employers must pay all employees a minimum of $15 per hour by 2026. Currently, the Florida minimum wage is higher than the federal rate. In November 2020, Florida voters approved yearly increases to Florida minimum wage through 2026 to reach $15 per hour.
Incremental increases of $1 per year are made each year until then. Plans presented by Cannady, based on recommendations from consultants Evergreen Solutions, would set the lowest base pay at $24,960 per year or $12 per hour, minimum, $37,440 per year or $18 per hour maximum, with a mid-range at $15 per hour.
From there, the county pay grades go up by approximately $1-$2 amounts per hour to the top range, which is $89,944 to $134,916 per year, or $43.24 to $64.86 per hour.
Cannady told commissioners the recommendation was to adopt an adjusted pay plan with consistent range spreads and progression between the grades, then reassign pay grades to positions based on internal equity and the market results.
Some positions will see larger adjustments than others due to the market response, she said.
Once the county places employees within recommended pay grades, the board should select an implementation methodology to align with its compensation philosophy and financial means.
Just bringing people up to the minimum of $12 would affect 57 employees for an overall cost of $147,299. Doing a 30-year class parity, which would bring all people below the $12 minimum bay up to that level.
Class parity gives credit for just the current position, tenure parity gives credit for all time with the county and a hybrid plan blends the two options. Vosburg recommended the county do a hybrid adjustment, which commissioners chose.
The class parity would bring people up to the minimum $12 pay. It would affect 82 people and cost $244,427, Cannady said. Tenure would affect 140 people and cost $685,548. The hybrid option would affect 111 people and cost $363,909.
One final option, “Compa Ratio,” sets an employee’s salary in the recommended range so that their compa ratio — the ratio between the employee’s salary and that pay grade’s midpoint — remains unchanged. Compa ratio would affect 235 employees and cost $1,22 million.