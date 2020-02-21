I would like to thank Highlands County and officials like Mr. (Clinton) Howerton and Mr. (Don) Elwell for improvements being made to county roads because of the speeding issue. I've read in the Highlands News-Sun of homeowner complaints elsewhere in the county because of speeders. Some drivers don't even stop for children getting on/off school buses anymore. Highlands County has listened to its taxpayers and is working hard to correct the problem. Thank you.
Where I live the problem road is Doc Sherwood and I praise the county for the recent work making this road much safer for everybody. When a huge, brightly colored, yellow county sign marking the end of Doc Sherwood got plowed over by a careless hit and run driver, I think this is when the county knew there was a problem here. This is besides the issues I've had with cars plowing into my property over the years.
With the recent road improvements, we can now all breathe a little easier. I stay in this house because I have limited mobility and, besides the busy intersection out front, the house location makes it very close to stores, banks, and doctors.
All of us humans make mistakes and we are very much held accountable for those mistakes. The takeaway is learning from those mistakes and never repeating them. The same drivers make the same mistakes everyday and the county is stepping in to correct this.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring