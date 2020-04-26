SEBRING — Impact fees on new construction would have gone back into effect on July 1 this year.
Instead, the Highlands County Board of County Commission extended the moratorium again, for three years this time, rather than pay for a new fee study.
The matter passed 4-1, with Commissioner Don Elwell dissenting. He preferred a two-year moratorium, if any, because at some point the county commission may want to have the fees to pay for infrastructure.
He said the county is trying to find a balance between funding growth and competing with surrounding counties that either have fees set at a certain cost or don't have any.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said land purchases have increased in the county from developers that would otherwise build in Polk County, because Polk has fees while Highlands does not.
County commissioners didn't have much choice on Tuesday except to reinstate the moratorium. County Attorney Joy Carmichael had advised commissioners last May to decide on a study or an extension by January, because they need 90 days prior notice to adopt or amend the impact fee ordinance.
That deadline has passed.
Both Commission Chair Ron Handley and Commissioner Jim Brooks opened discussion by saying reinstating the fees in July would slow down an already depressed economy.
Brooks said the board would be all new people in November, except for Commissioner Arlene Tuck, and could reconsider the matter then.
Elwell pointed out that Commissioner Greg Harris is among those running for reelection and "may be surprised" if not reelected.
"Sorry about that," Brooks said to Harris.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck addressed County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to make sure he wasn't starting a study on new fees early. No, he said, but he would bring it to the board within the next one-and-a-half to two years.
The moratorium has continued through several county commissions, having been in moratorium since 2009, just two years after they were instated.
Ewell noted that when that happened, it "didn't move the needle at all" toward greater growth.
Tindale-Oliver & Associates Inc., now called Tindale Oliver, did a study for Highlands County in Fiscal Year 2005-2006. Commissioners at the time adopted the fees in 2006, to go into effect in 2007.
Instead of going for 100% of what Tindale Oliver recommended, commissioners set them at 25% for fire, rescue, and emergency medical services; libraries, parks, and recreation; correctional institutions; law enforcement, and transportation.
They set them at 50% for education.
Impact fees on a single-family home of 1,501-2,499 square feet would have added an extra $5,217.78 to construction costs.
Full-service restaurants with wait staff and no drive-through windows would have cost $8,404.87 per 1,000 square feet to build. Fast food restaurants with drive-through services would have paid $26,281.22 per 1,000 square feet.
Non-residential land uses would have paid only the fees for transportation and emergency fire and medical services.
In September 2007, commissioners voted to raise fees to 30 percent, effective January 2008.
However, in the midst of the Great Recession, commissioners voted 4-1 in May 2009 to suspend the fees. Members of the public told them the fees were starving the local economy.
The Impact Fee Board, a county advisory body, pointed to a new study by Duncan Associates, James C. Nichols, and Wilbur Smith Associates that would decrease fees for roads, schools, parks, libraries, fire/emergency services, and would increase them for law enforcement and jails.
Commissioners did not adopt the changes, but put the fees on hiatus every year after that.
In the interim, the county has established a countywide fire assessment in 2018 to pay for news trucks and equipment, new stations, and most drastically, paid firefighters to augment the previous all-volunteer system.
Many of the previous volunteers have qualified for and been hired into these paid positions, as they come open.
Impact fees would have paid for fire trucks, equipment and buildings, but not salaries.