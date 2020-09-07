SEBRING — At the first of two budget hearings for this month, commissioners have kept the proposed millage rate at 8.55.
It represents a 2.8% increase from the rollback rate of 8.3169 mills, which would have brought in the same revenue as the previous year, thanks to increased property values.
The Board of County Commission also approved the tentative annual budget of $159.2 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year, as well as the assessments and budgets of the all assessment districts, totaling $12.77 million.
On Thursday, David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, said the tentative budget had come down by $2 million from $161 million a couple of months ago.
Commissioners wanted to keep departmental and constitutional officer increases at or below 2% in order to build a fund balance while still meeting as many of the increased funding requests as possible.
According to Nitz, the county started this current fiscal year in October 2019 with a fund balance of $17.13 million, enough to run the county for 2.47 months at a monthly cost of $5.79 million.
It is now down to $11.15 million, or enough for 1.92 months, Nitz said.
Commissioner Don Elwell noted that when Nitz also included other funds that hold reserves, the county actually has 2.85 months in reserve at this time.
Nitz said that if the county can keep from spending any fund balance in this coming fiscal year, then the county should have 3.07 months of operating revenue stocked away by October 2021.
Auditors recommend government entities keep three months or more of operating revenue on hand in case of a natural or economic disaster.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the county used $15 million to collect and dispose of storm debris. Other recovery efforts cost money as well.
Reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency took two years.
“So, we’re in a much better position than originally thought,” Elwell said.
Beth Degnan of Highlands Park Estates — the one taxpayer in attendance Thursday night — said she Commissioners Arlene Tuck and I agree on one thing.
“We want to keep the millage as low as we can. Why can’t we use the rollback rate?” Degnan asked.
Tuck answered that when the final budget came up, the departments averaged out to 2% increases, or as close to that as possible.
“The rate is at 8.55, the same as it has been for six years,” Tuck said. “I’d like to see it lower, too, but at least it did not go up.”
The vote was unanimous for the millage rate, tentative budget and district assessments.
“Because the millage has not gone up in six years, I’ll vote yes,” Tuck said with her vote.
The next and final budget hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at 600 S. Commerce Ave.