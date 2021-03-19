SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have voted to pursue purchase of the Haywood Taylor property, not buy Sebring City Hall and to keep the Sebring Public Library where it is.
The county won’t rent out anchor stores at Lakeshore Mall for public use. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Tuesday that the mall still wants $40 per square foot, per month for the 63,000-square-foot former JCPenney store, once it is no longer being used as a vaccine point of distribution.
The Highlands County School District might rent the space, which is a separate entity from the County Commission.
The county voted 4-1 to buy 35 acres at 731 Haywood Taylor Blvd. for $650,000. It would provide a site for a new Highlands County Fire Rescue station to serve Spring Lake, Lorida and the Sebring Regional Airport, as well as room for an animal adoption/shelter facility and law enforcement training. Of the land, 4.5 acres is taken up by an easement for an electrical substation.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, the dissenting vote, raised concerns about the road being busy and asked about the need for the training facility, and Vosburg said the concept is to have tactical training, including a driving skid pad. She also said she thinks all three municipalities should have animal shelters. Vosburg said this would accommodate humans, too.
Commissioner Kathy Rapp said the training center would be regional, and said the county must, by statute, provide a pet friendly shelter. This, she said, would provide additional human shelter space.
As for fire station access, Vosburg said fire trucks could access U.S. 98 and Spring Lake out of the rear of the site.
Meanwhile, the county had made a bid of $891,000 on Sebring City Hall at 368 S. Commerce Ave., but the city, legally, had to put the property out to bid. Tuck said she’d hate to spend that much, or more, for a building and land that the county would likely use for parking.
Vosburg told commissioners it would be useful in the long run, for parking and facility needs, but the county has no funds earmarked for it. Commissioners opted to let it go.
As for the question of the Sebring Library, Vosburg said there’s no compelling reason to move. If the county stays there, any city waterfront plans would have to work around them.
At 13,394 square feet, the $1.16 million facility sits in the Allen C. Altvater Cultural Arts Center by Lake Jackson. The county owns it and one foot around it, said Capital Projects Manager Sarah Albritton. It needs a $308,650 roof and more meeting and program space.
Some of the places county staff found that are available also in the Sebring historic downtown, include the Elks Lodge at the west end of Kenilworth Boulevard; the former Barnett Bank at the junction of South Ridgewood Drive and South Franklin Street; a former bank building at 126 W. Center Ave.; a building at 213 Circle Park Drive; the current city hall, and a vacant floor of the former Wauchula Bank at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, which the City of Sebring wants to renovate as the new city hall.
Some had good parking and green space. Some did not. All of them would need renovation and while some had more room inside, others did not. Of those, only a couple had room to expand.
Vosburg said he, Albritton, Community Programs Director Ingra Gardner and others looked at all the properties, but the county has no compelling reason to move the library. Commissioners agreed and opted not to pursue any change of venue.