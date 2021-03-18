SEBRING — County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday to support House Bill 1, a measure moving through the Florida Legislature to deal with violence and damage from riots.
One member of the audience asked commissioners to postpone their vote for another meeting, but commissioners and another audience member argued in favor of voting Tuesday. They said the bill — which would increase penalties to those convicted of crimes during riots — was moving quickly through the Florida House and might be enacted before the April 6 meeting.
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked commissioners March 2 to consider a resolution in favor of the bill. It was introduced to the Florida House of Representatives on Jan. 6, the same day rioters stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The bill summary states it is to combat public disorder and rioting and damage caused by rioting. It would include fines for removal of memorial statues as well as increase oversight on when and how municipalities may reduce police budgets.
Specifics of such punishments have not been determined. HB 1 and its companion bill, Senate Bill 484, would take effect July 1.
Tuesday’s resolution was not listed specifically on the published agenda. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen brought it up based on Tuck’s March 2 request, and commissioners moved it onto the action agenda for a vote.
Sutphen said the Florida Association of Counties is monitoring the bill’s progress.
In answer to the audience question for the need, Commission Chair Scott Kirouac referenced protests from the previous year.
“This resolution is basically stating we want to encourage peaceful protests,” Kirouac said. He said police stood by at riots last year with no authority to act, adding that their support states “we believe in peaceful protest” versus violent protest with property damage.
Statewide opponents of the bill have decried it as criminalizing protests, revoking state funding for any decrease in municipal police budgets and putting mandatory sentences on those arrested and charged during a riot.
Local law enforcement officials haven’t commented much, wanting time to review the bill. Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund, who had not gone through it, told the Highlands News-Sun he understood it to increase accountability for actions during riots.
“People have the right to protest. This is [for] public disorder and riots,” Hoglund said. “Even when people felt their voices weren’t heard, [we] haven’t seen civil unrest or riots. I think we’re a better city than that. I think we’re a better county than that.”
HB 1, as recommended, would amend Florida Statutes in the following sections:
- Section 166.241 to authorize a resident of a municipality to file an appeal to the Administration Commission if the city government makes specific reductions to that city’s law enforcement department. Based on that petition, the Governor’s Office would conduct a budget hearing on it and make recommendations to the Administration Commission which could then approve, amend, or modify the city’s budget.
- Section 316.2045 prohibitions on obstructing traffic by standing on the street, highway, or road by deleting provisions concerning charitable solicitations.
- Section 768.28 to create a cause of action against a city for obstructing or interfering with reasonable law enforcement protection during a riot or an unlawful assembly, as well as waiving sovereign immunity for a municipality in specific circumstances.
- Section 784.011 to reclassify the penalty for an assault committed during a riot and would amend F.S. 784.021 to increase the severity of such an offense in the Criminal Punishment Code.
- Section 784.03 to reclassify the penalty for a battery committed during a riot, as well as amend F.S. 784.045 to increase the offense severity ranking of an aggravated battery if done during a riot.
- Section 784.0495, a new section, to prohibit certain assemblies from using or threatening the use of force against another person to coerce them to act a certain way or hold a certain viewpoint. Anyone arrested for such a violation would have to be held until first appearance in front of a judge.
- Section 784.07 to set a minimum prison term for someone convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer during a riot.
- Section 806.13 to prohibit defacing, injuring, damaging, or destroying a memorial and requiring the court to order restitution as part of the penalty.
- Section 810.02 to reclassify specified burglary offenses committed during a riot, and holding a defendant in custody until first appearance.
- Section 812.014 to reclassify certain theft offenses, if committed during a riot and facilitated by conditions arising from the riot, and holding that person in custody until first appearance.
- Section 836.115 to prohibit cyberintimidation.
- Section 870.01 to prohibit people from fighting in a public place; specified assemblies from engaging in disorderly and violent conduct that would cause damage or injury, with increased penalties; anyone from inciting or encouraging a riot, with increased penalties, and keeping defendants in jail until first appearance.
- Sections 870.02 and 870.03, requiring a person arrested for an unlawful assembly, a riot or a rout to be held in custody until first appearance.
- Section 870.07 to create an defense to a civil action against police if the plaintiff participated in a riot or unlawful assembly.
- Section 872.02 to increase the severity of offense involving graves and tombs if done during a riot.