Looking for something to do to get in the holiday spirit? For the most part, it’s too warm for hot cocoa and sitting by the fireplace, and some of us would rather listen to holiday songs rather than sing along, at least around others.
Now that the evenings are getting dark earlier it could be the perfect time to go for a car ride and see all of the homes decorated beautifully. There are certainly plenty of them out there.
Some of the residents of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring are participating in the ‘Twas the Lights before Christmas event in their neighborhood. The festive showcase will actually be judged tonight. All participating businesses or residences have a yard sign to display to help spectators navigate through the community to view the beautiful light displays. The following addresses are participating: 4642 Tarrega St., 5134 Angelo Circle, 5260 Columbus Blvd., 4510 Pebble Beach Drive, 5064 Myrtle Beach Drive, 4846 Myrtle Beach Drive, 5527 Sopera Drive, 4022 Loretto Ave., 6413 Granada Blvd., 3608 Manor Drive, 3229 Sunrise Drive, 4615 Mercado Drive, 4815 Vilabella Drive, 3815 Ramiro St., 3910 Ramiro St., 4217 Tangier St., and 4508 Maderia Ave.
Visit the Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District Facebook page for a downloadable map of the decorated sites.
The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park, 4343 Schumacher Road, also invite the public to come view the community’s Christmas lights, luminaries, Santa, elves and carolers from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 23.
Resident Bob Banyard said it is one of the most beautiful sites one will find in Highlands County.
Many other streets and neighborhoods in the county are also nicely decorated. If you are out riding around one evening to see the lights, don’t forget a drive down Olivia Drive in Avon Park Lakes, a ride through Golf Hammock in Sebring, and a ride around Lake August in Lake Placid. And, of course, the downtown districts in all three municipalities are also beautifully lit.