SEBRING — Highlands County will be out $10.2 million, temporarily, while waiting for reimbursement from the state.
That is, if the Board of County Commissioners approves the staff-recommended spending plan for Phase 3 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act at the regular meeting on Tuesday.
Scheduled for presentation by Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss and Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner, the plan would result in a “temporary negative impact” while the county waits for reimbursement from the state.
At the last meeting, Reiss told commissioners that the third phase of funding would go to government offices and agencies. She said their requests were held until residents, business owners, nonprofits and community programs got a fair chance at the first two phases, which were allocated funds, not state-level reimbursements.
Reiss is also set to update the board on Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation and the county’s response to it, as well as the status of aid payments from the first two phases of CARES Act funding.
Commissioners will also hear a presentation by Children’s Services Council members Chair April Rolle; Vice Chair Marisa Stam, vice chair; and Sarah Beth Rogers, executive director, on the year-end status of programs run by that agency.
A public hearing will give commissioners a chance to approve an application from AdventHealth Wesley Chapel to have a Class 1 Non-emergency Medical Transport, a Class 2 Basic Life Support Ambulance and a Class 3 Advanced Life Support Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (COPCN) to carry patients between AdventHealth facilities in the county.
Tim Eures, deputy chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue, will present the AdventHealth request, which is not expected to have any fiscal impact on the county.
Under the action agenda, the Highlands County Health Facilities Authority will request permission to issue revenue bonds not to exceed $4.995 billion through AdventHealth Obligated Group to benefit Adventist Health System/Sunbelt Inc., a Florida not-for-profit corporation, and certain affiliated not-for-profit corporations.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg and Attorney J. Michael Swaine are scheduled to make the presentation. The group needs the county’s permission to issue the bonds under its authority, but those bonds — as with any previous other bond issuance — will not obligate any county tax money for repayment.
Finally, commissioners will be asked to consider which of them will take various liaison appointments, such as to the Value Adjustment Board, Career Source Board, the 10 County Coalition for Lake Okeechobee and the Small County Coalition for 2021.