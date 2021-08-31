SEBRING — Hurricane Ida took aim at the Gulf Coast and on Sunday landed a devastating blow as a Category 4 storm, ironically on the anniversary of the devastating Hurricane Katrina. It is being reported that over 1 million people were without power in Louisiana on Sunday.
Thousands of power companies are sending help from across the country. Duke Energy is one of those companies. They are sending two men from Highlands County to help in the aftermath of Ida.
“Line apprentice Matthew Crowell and Lineman Michael Silver were both deployed from our Duke Energy Highlands Operations Center, which is located in Sebring,” Ana Gibbs, Duke Energy spokeswoman, said via email.
According to Gibbs, the two men traveled on Sunday to Tallahassee and were to leave there to head to Baton Rouge. Those plans could change depending on the needs as assessments are made. She said the ride from Tallahassee would take about six hours but in the large, heavy trucks, it could take longer.
“The company has more than 150 Duke Energy and contract resources responding from across the state,” Gibbs said. “Those resources will include linemen, vegetation management crews and damage assessors.”
The Duke Energy people will get more information on their assignments once they report a check-in area.
“Currently, we anticipate assisting Entergy Louisiana and CLECO (also located in Louisiana),” Gibbs said.
Duke Energy is one of several Florida electric companies to come to the aid of Louisiana. Others include JEA in Jacksonville, Orlando Utilities Commission, Kissimmee Utility Authority and Lakeland Electric.
“Florida has many times been the recipient of mutual aid assistance when we have faced down hurricanes and other severe storms,” said Florida Municipal Electric Association Executive Director Amy Zubaly said in a statement. “It is always a great honor to return the favor.”
In the past, linemen from Highlands County have gone to other states to assist in restoring power after natural disasters. Historically, churches, civic groups and individuals have traveled or collected supplies for those in need.