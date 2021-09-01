AVON PARK — Hurricane Ida has left a swath of devastation in her wake after making landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a Category 4 storm Sunday afternoon. Highland’s County’s Mike Souther watched the storm’s progress and knew he would be packing up and heading to the region with relief items.
Souther is no stranger to rendering aid and has been going to disaster sites for several years. He has even brought his teenage son along. Souther has set his business, Souther Signs, up so that he can work remotely when at a site.
Ida had sustained winds of 150 mph with a 15-foot storm surge along with torrential rains causing major flooding to an area that was still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year. Hundreds of thousands were still without power on Tuesday morning.
Entergy, one of the area’s power providers, said 20,000 workers are arriving and assessing the damage. Highlands County’s Jacob Bateman, Matthew Crowell and Michael Silver are among those assisting in returning power with their respective power companies.
The need is great and historically, Highlands’ residents pitch in to help as they have felt the brunt of hurricanes and know what it is like to live with damage and heat. Souther will be meeting his friend and fellow Jaycee, J. Robert Hyman from Rockhill, South Carolina before heading to Louisiana. The exact destination will be determined by the needs as locals communicate with them.
Donations can be brought to his business at 1103 W. Circle St. in Avon Park, 33825. While some people want to stay out of crowded stores, donors can use online shopping such as Amazon to ship donated items directly to the office. Gas and gift cards are always welcome because they are practical and easily transported.
Some items that should not be donated because of space are toys and clothing, which can cause a secondary disaster and usually end up in the landfill.
Items that are needed include:
- Water
- Gas
- Tarps
- Batteries – all types
- Contractor trash bags
- Roofing nails
- Heavy-duty gloves
- Generators
- Battery-operated fans — handheld and larger
- Solar-powered lights and lamps
- Bleach
- Towels
- Nylon scrub brushes
- Big plastic bins – to wash items with bleach
- Extension cords
- Ant/mosquito/bug killer
- Mold remediation supplies
- Tire patches
- Baby wipes
- Power strips
- Tall ladders
- Baby formula and diapers
- Dog and cat food
- Pet pee pads
- Sunscreen
- Construction fence — for pets and kids
- First aid kits
- Non-perishable food
- Manual can openers
- Carbon monoxide detectors — battery operated
- Oil for generators
- Spark plug replacements for generators
- Chainsaws and extra chains
- Individually sealed snacks
For more information, email mike.souther@me.com.