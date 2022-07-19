SEBRING — Any morning commuter who drives out on Hammock Road each morning knows about the long wait at U.S. 27.
County officials have noticed, too. They have $670,000 in the Capital Financial Strategy (CFS) for this current fiscal year to pay for land acquisition, plus another $600,000 this coming fiscal year and each year after that to provide needed right of way along 53 miles of local roads.
Hammock Road happens to be one of them, a heavily-used one. Fully $500,000 of the coming year’s right of way budget will go to getting more land for that road.
Hammock Road not only serves as a major commuting route for Sebring Hills, Golf Hammock, Golf Club of Sebring and other local subdivisions, it also connects the county to Hardee County by way of County Road 635 to State Road 66 as well as directly through Highlands Hammock State Park itself.
The remaining $100,000 to buy right of way in Fiscal Year 2022-23 will go to other Road and Bridge project roads, according to the CFS.
This will come out of the more than $13-$14 million county officials expect to see in revenue from the one-cent infrastructure sales tax.
It’s not just getting the 50-foot width to fit in the travel lanes and shoulders. The CFS states that lack of right of way on many roads results in insufficient drainage, and its relatively narrow lanes lend to encroachment on that 50-foot width by private property development.
Hammock Road has an additional concern with the asphalt multi-use path along the southern shoulder. Put in place 20 years ago, not only does it need redoing in some spots, it also is not up to specifications under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has told commissioners that the path is not wide enough for ADA standards, which will require more right of way, and the slopes of the path need to be corrected.
If the money is there, the county can do it, Howerton said.
Addressing commissioners’ concerns about the path not complying with code, County Attorney Sherry Sutphen preferred not to call the path “out of compliance.” She preferred to state that the county is “trying to move toward correcting” the paths.
Howerton said his department was made aware of the issue in the last year or more. Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner said she and others wanted to get funds into the budget to cover these improvements.
It becomes a liability if the county does not find a way to correct them, Hurner said.
Howerton said that when the county took Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grants to build the path 20 years ago, the county agreed to maintain these facilities.
However, during that time, the county did not put aside money to pay for maintenance of multi-use paths, not even Hammock Road.
“That’s the oldest,” Howerton said: 20 years. “Asphalt doesn’t last beyond that.”
“You are the lucky recipient of the past catching up with us,” Sutphen said, pointing out that some of the money coming in needs to be budgeted for maintenance.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he was glad to see the one-cent sales tax pay for this, as it comes from both residents and people visiting the county.
Then Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked about County Road 731 in Venus. Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison said there are plans to mill, resurface, widen and realign the road with 11- to 12-foot lanes.
It’s submitted through the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP), he believes, from which he hopes to hear in nine months to a year on funding.