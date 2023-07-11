The first request commissioners have made in this year’s budget process, so far, has to do with roads.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, during last week’s budget presentation, said she wants to have David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, set up a fund specifically for road maintenance.
Her request follows a presentation made last week by Road and Bridge Supervisor Jonathan Harrison, in which he explained how his department maintains up to 1,128 center-line miles of roadway each year — equal to a one-way trip from Sebring to New York City — but has challenges in lack of workforce and funding.
Out of Highlands’ roads, 948 miles are paved and 180 miles are unpaved, with 36 bridges, 3.5 miles of guardrail and 36 miles of sidewalk and multi-use paths.
However eight to 10 of the 107 Road and Bridge positions are vacant — approximately 9-10%, Harrison said — making for a decreased level of maintenance with no significant increases in county funding to pay for it.
He said approximately 510 miles of shell road don’t get graded in a timely manner, and the costs to resurface roads are up $7 per mile, thanks to prices of materials, including aggregate for asphalt.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner said Florida’s gradual progression to $15 per hour minimum wage, which will require employers to offer higher salaries across the board to stay competitive, will also factor into road maintenance costs.
Meanwhile, Harrison said state-level unfunded mandates bite into the budget. Mowing road rights of way costs between $36,000 to $40,000 per year, he said, which does not cover repairing damage or removing a tree, if needed.
When Tuck asked about whether or not the county mows residents’ property adjacent to right of way, Harrison said workers will evade front yards in residential areas.
Other stressors on road maintenance is a lack of grant opportunities, road ratings not being as high as they need to be and increases in county population.
Harrison also said the county’s Engineering Department has done an exceptional job of obtaining grants over the years including the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP). However, the county has also taken on more roads. Clinton Howerton Jr., recently promoted from county engineer to director of Critical Infrastructure, once gave Harrison advice on that.
“’It is not the state’s responsibility to adhere to the miles of road we adopt,’ and I feel that’s a good point,” Harrison said, quoting Howerton. “It’s very fortunate. We’ve been very blessed to obtain a lot of grants.”
Road revenue comes from two sources, Harrison said: Fuel taxes feeding into the Transportation Trust Fund and property taxes feeding the Capital Financial Strategy. With vehicles getting better gas mileage, running as hybrids or running on electricity, people can drive more miles and not generate the same fuel taxes, he said.
Harrison said the SUV his mother used to drive when he was a kid got 13 mpg. She drives an electric car now.
Hendry County uses municipal service benefit units to cover some maintenance items or mitigate for losses in gas taxes. Highlands County might be able to do that, Harrison said, or have a directed millage to pay for roads.
Harrison also said the county might consider a half-cent sales tax for infrastructure, but Highlands already has a 7.5-cent sales tax, and he doesn’t know of any counties with 8 cents of sales tax.