Milling (about) on Sebring Parkway

Road crews mill the pavement in 2021 on southbound Sebring Parkway near DeSoto Road as part of the construction of Parkway Phase 2A.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

The first request commissioners have made in this year’s budget process, so far, has to do with roads.

Commissioner Arlene Tuck, during last week’s budget presentation, said she wants to have David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, set up a fund specifically for road maintenance.

Recommended for you