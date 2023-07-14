Highlands County has started this year’s budget process with a $85.3 million recommended budget, with a potential of $16.96 million in increases.
Not all funds in the budget will go up, if the budget passes as it is now, but almost all will.
The Solid Waste Fund, funded by the garbage assessment and landfill tipping fees, would go down by $3.99 million to $14.44 million.
Energy Recovery, funded by the sale of asphalt, will go up just $71,529 to $3.26 million, and the countywide fire assessment, a non-ad valorem assessment, will go up $883,307 to $8.18 million.
Every other increase would be more than $1 million:
- The Transportation Fund, funded by gasoline taxes and reimbursement from other funds, would go up $1.25 million to $14.25 million.
- The Infrastructure Fund, funded by a countywide one-cent sales tax, would go up $7.05 million to $32.95 million.
- The General Fund — funded by ad valorem taxes, a half-cent sales tax and state shared revenue — would go up $10.09 million to $93.88 million.
All other funds, combined, would go up by $1.61 million to total $18.37 million.
The $37.57 million General Fund is the only part the board can control, and only part of it at that: $26.88 million that goes to board-supervised departments. The remaining $56.31 million goes to constitutional officers, other agencies, municipalities and mandated costs.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office accounts for the most. Direct funding is $37.85 million, with another $5.39 million going from the County Commission to fund law enforcement needs.
After the sheriff, the Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller’s Office would receive $5.32 million, the Property Appraiser’s Office would get $3.58 million, the Tax Collector (estimated) would get $2.32 million and the Supervisor of Elections would receive $1.86 million.
The $26.88 million for board departments represents a $3.66 million increase from this fiscal year, Nitz said. Personnel costs would go up $736,405 to $16.59 million, unless commissioners cut a slate of proposed new positions.
Capital expenses are expected to go up $348,361 to $1.05 million, but operating expenses are expected to go up $2.57 million to $9.24 million.
As for the rest, $7.48 million would go to mandatory components, $1.81 million to transfer to other funds, $887,881 to outside agencies and $506,500 to a reserve for contingency.
Mandatory costs include $1.98 million for the local community redevelopment agencies, $1.9 million in state county assistance, $997,460 for medical care in the jail, $795,246 for county jail building maintenance, $612,577 for mental health, $491,530 for the District 10 Medical Examiner, $412,312 to fund the Health Care Responsibility Act and $289,986 for other mandates.
Outside agency funding includes $330,000 total for recreation in the three municipalities, $256,535 for the Florida Health Department in Highlands County, $203,480 for Transportation Disadvantaged, $48,000 for NuHope of Highlands County, $30,000 for non-profit community agriculture, $16,000 for the soil/water and the Supervisor of Elections grant, and $3,866 for historic preservation.