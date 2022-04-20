SEBRING — Pet owners who may have hoped they would soon have a shelter where they and their pets could shelter in close proximity may be disappointed.
County officials told the County Commission on Tuesday that thanks to the Florida Legislature not approving the William Gentry training center this year, again, they won’t have a facility soon that could serve as a pet-friendly storm shelter.
They do have a proposal to make room available at the Highlands County Animal Services shelter for pet owners to drop off their loved ones to be watched over in a safe place during the storm. The owners will not be able to stay with them, though.
In addition, that option won’t be available for this summer’s hurricane season, predicted by AccuWeather to have 16-20 named storms, six to eight of them hurricanes and three to five of those as major hurricanes.
Not all hurricanes make landfall or hit Florida’s Heartland, but as present and past emergency managers in the county have said, it only takes one storm to hit for it to be a busy season.
County officials are preparing for that. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county will continue looking for options for a pet-friendly shelter for residents, and will work on having a drop-off shelter for pets at Animal Services, but he said that would not be ready for this hurricane season.
For next year’s season at the earliest, the Animal Service facility may be able to take in 20 kennels or pet carriers, said Capital Projects Manager Sarah Albritton. Owners can drop their pets off in their carriers/kennels, which will then be placed in a safe location during the storm.
Owners will need to pre-register their animals, Albritton said, much like special needs patients do for that shelter. Animal Services will want to know if an animal has to have regularly-administered medicines, she said, which could be an issue.
Those details have yet to be determined.
“There are still private boarding options,” Vosburg said. “This is the only public option. It’s better than what we had, which was nothing.”
Meanwhile, a lot of work is going into the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural-Civic Center to upgrade its effectiveness as the special needs shelter, Vosburg said. Based on the criteria, he added, the building is “under-allocated” for space.
Vosburg said the plan is to set up the Agri-Civic Center to be divisible into several rooms to handle differing needs.