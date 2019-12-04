SEBRING — Residents wanting to have county road crews maintain or pave their roads will have to come up with the money, up front.
Not only did county commissioners agree on that point at Tuesday morning’s workshop on the county’s Road Improvement Program, they also said they would like to see municipal service benefit units (MSBU) established to raise those funds, either from entire subdivisions or neighborhoods within those subdivisions.
Road & Bridge Director Kyle Green and Budget Analyst II Sarah Albritton presented the issue to the Board of County Commission during the workshop. A vote on policy changes won’t take place until Jan. 21, 2020, after County Administrator Randy Vosburg and County Attorney Joy Carmichael help Green and Albritton formulate changes.
Green said Highlands County maintains 1,000 miles of “Category 1” paved road and 200 miles of “Category 3” unpaved road, all built to county standards for width, road base and drainage. On unpaved roads, the county adds road material and grades it down, as needed.
All other types of roads are not maintained by the county, and often aren’t built to the minimum standards for witch, road base or drainage.
Green said Highlands County, as well as other counties, requires residents to pay to bring a road up to the development standards before the county takes it over for maintenance, both for safety and liability reasons.
Category 2 roads are paved private roads not maintained by the county. Category 4 roads are unpaved rights of way, currently in use but not county-maintained.
Category 5 roads, Green said, are platted rights of way that do not have a road installed. He estimates 3,500 miles of those in the county.
Commissioners have no plans to do anything for Category 5 roads. For Category 4 roads, they may look at options on whether or not the county would automatically accept them for maintenance if residents bring those roads up to county code.
Those living on Category 3 county-maintained unpaved roads — approximately 3,000 dwellings — may have to raise all the money to have their roads paved, commissioners said, as opposed to the 50% split the county has done in the past.
Those funds could come from an MSBU, set up as a geographic area affected by road improvements and for a specific time, usually the time needed to raise the funds, according to Carmichael.
Commissioner Jim Brooks said this would help in Avon Park Lakes or Avon Park Estates, where some roads remain unpaved and unmaintained in the midst of paved, maintained roads.
Green said he’s found historic records of meeting minutes where the county accepted maintenance of all the roads in an area except one or two, for varying reasons, most of which involved non-compliance with road building code of the time.
Commissioners also discussed how to define boundaries of taxing districts.
“As bad as we didn’t want that to happen,” Green said, “we may have to do it on a case-by-case basis.”
Ideally, any homes that benefit from improving a certain road would pay, but commissioners had no consensus.
“We need to allow ourselves some flexibility,” Commission Vice Chair Don Elwell said. “[Highlands County] is too varied. There is no broad brush that will fit this county and be fair to everybody.”
“If they are not deriving benefit [from a road], I don’t see how we can assess them,” Commissioner Greg Harris said.
“In the end, it’s a tax,” said Commission Chair Ron Handley.
Tuck argued for a countywide assessment, comparing it to the fire assessment.
“Everybody has a road in front of their house,” Tuck said. “Not everybody has their house burn down.”
Elwell, however, said a countywide assessment would not go well, since some residents’ roads don’t need improvements.
Elwell also said the county needs to repave 50 miles each year of its 1,000 miles of paved road, and hasn’t been able to keep up.
Green agreed that county fuel taxes don’t generate enough money to pave roads, and lamented not seeing that advocacy for road funding during this year’s budget process.
“It hits the pocketbooks of our taxpayers one way or another,” Elwell said. “The folks paying for this: Their pocketbooks aren’t getting any bigger.”