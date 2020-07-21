SEBRING — County government will have to cut back on some capital projects, and stop putting money back for some future projects, at least for this year. Those reductions may go into the next year, County Administrator Randy Vosburg told the Highlands County Board of County Commission last week, during the first of several budget workshops for this year.
“We started doing set-asides,” Vosburg said. “We can afford it better later.”
With revenues being what they are, the county can’t afford them right now.
Highlands County government revenue has suffered from a lack of consumer spending and motor travel since the COVID-19 forced a shutdown of the county and state, which has only recently ended, formally.
Recent surges in the number of new cases of the virus have put a cooling effect on reopening, forcing some stores and restaurants to close again for safety reasons, and making many consumers reluctant to travel or shop extensively.
The county’s capital financial strategy (CFS) to plan for capital improvements shows an infusion of $1.2 million from the county’s fund balance to help offset lost revenue.
Among those losses are a drop in local option sales tax projections to $8.87 million this fiscal year and $9.36 million in the coming fiscal year, when those totals usually top out over $10-$11 million per year.
County administration budgeted $200,000 in facility improvements this fiscal year, but has none in the CFS for 2020-21 and funding reduced to $200,000 in 2021-22 and $204,00 in 2022-23.
Likewise, the county has cut its generator replacement and capital outlay under $25,000 for fiscal year 2020-21. Capital outlay will be $120,000 total in fiscal year 2021-22 and $122,400 in 2022-23.
Improvements of parks facilities and equipment will drop to $110,208 for the coming fiscal year — a 10% hit, Vosburg said. For future years, he restored funding and put in a mathematical multiplier formula to help recover from delayed maintenance in a few years.
He put in $308,650 to replace the roof at the Sebring Public Library. The Health Department building has $65,000 in the CFS for fiscal year 2021-22 for roof replacement, with another $664,500 in 2022-23 to complete the project.
However, while Vosburg has $104,000 in this year’s CFS budget for improvements to the Children’s Advocacy Center, he had to cut funding in the coming year.
There is partial funding for improvements at Highlands County Animal Services — $150,000 — but that project may cost more, Vosburg said.
Emergency Medical Services fleet replacement dropped from $275,000 this year to $251,680 in the coming year.
More than anything, Vosburg said, EMS crews need power-load gurneys, which ascend and descend from ambulances automatically, saving backs and time. He put $100,403 into the CFS for that in the coming year.
The CFS also has $100,000 in it for a new brush truck for Highlands Park Estate Station 33.
There’s $350,000 in the coming year for a new or expanded Emergency Operations Center, followed by $287,500 in 2021-22.
Funding for new patrol cars for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office went down from $400,000 this year to $360,000 in the coming year, with revised numbers in the coming years to make up for the loss.
Cost for a new inmate work crew vehicle has been pushed out a year. Also, Vosburg said, payments for the Sheriff Office headquarters building won’t be paid this year, but amounts have been revised for the next three fiscal years to finish out the remaining $472,460.
The budget for Traffic Operations has been reduced in the CFS: $135,000 for traffic operations equipment, down from $150,000, and $1.08 million for Road & Bridge Department equipment, down from $1.2 million.
However, the CFS has $320,000 in for a road striping truck and $85,000 for aquatic weed control equipment.
Vosburg said the county has had difficulty getting contract crews to come into the county to do striping. Given the cost of those contracts, “I believe we’ll get a payback on that investment,” he said.
The Solid Waste fund saw the least impact from the COVID-19 shutdown: Garbage still got picked up or dumped at the landfill.
The CFS for solid waste operations includes $390,000 for a Caterpillar-type wheel loader, $1.13 million for a Caterpillar-type crawler dozer and $665,000 for an LF D6-type crawler dozer.
New money was put in for other solid waste equipment and buildings in 2021-22.
In transportation funding, the county reduced funding in 2020-21 to $2.34 million in road resurfacing, $630,000 for reconstruction/dirt road paving, $62,100 for ADA transition plan improvements and $50,000 for matching funds for drainage projects.
The bottom line leaves $2,770 in unreserved funds at the end of fiscal year 2020-21 and a scant $1,015 at the end of fiscal year 2022-23, then it comes back up.
With so many dirt roads needing to be paved, Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she didn’t think $630,000 will make it.
Commissioner Jim Brooks said, in the last few years, there hasn’t been a whole lot of funding to do anything.
Vosburg said county officials hope to catch more roads and make repairs or resurfacing before they get to needing reconstruction.
“I’m talking about the ones that have big chunks falling off the sides of our roads,” Tuck said.
“I don’t disagree,” Vosburg said. “[It’s] just a matter of funding.”
Commission Chair Ron Handley also echoed that “there’s just no funding there.”
Tuck asked if the county could hold off on the Sebring Library roof, but Vosburg said there was already water damage.
She then asked if the county could put off the EOC, but Randy said the county right now can’t house everyone there with the distancing needed for a pandemic, and must use multiple facilities for emergency operations.
With Hurricane Irma in 2017, he said, they didn’t have enough room then, even without a pandemic.
Commissioner Don Elwell said that under COVID conditions, “social distancing is measured in inches.”
Elwell asked if the county could utilize Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to cover some capital needs that have come up as a result of the pandemic. Vosburg said the county has COVID-related expenses, and thinks the county could use CARES funds to cover those, and move those funds to cover other uses.
Vosburg said he may bring back more changes to the commission later, such as buying some patrol cars on Oct. 1 and more of them in January.
For now, he said, the CFS is balanced going into 2020-21.