SEBRING — 2022 bore witness to one local citrus family auctioning off a lot of land, but the actual loss of agricultural land has been little.
Highlands County officials state that, according to zoning and future land use changes enacted in the past year, local agricultural land has diminished by only 86 acres.
In addition, 57 of those acres had agricultural zoning/land use, but were in use as golf courses.
That leaves just 29 acres of agricultural land, in use as such, that is now zoned for something else — in a county of 1,100 square miles, most of which is rural and a lot of which is either growing citrus, row crops or livestock.
That number is expected to grow, if some developers can get rezoning.
August saw the Crutchfield family sell off nearly 1,500 acres of citrus groves at auction, along with selling some acreage to the county to realign Arbuckle Creek Road and rezoning acreage on the northwest corner of U.S. 27 and State Road 66 for a gasoline station.
Family members said the main reason for the sell was to “right-size” their operation and focus on the caretaking and harvesting businesses within the family.
At least one buyer has asked the county to rezone one such grove from agricultural to industrial to set up a prefabricated concrete panel plant for home construction. It hasn’t gained approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z), mainly because it’s surrounded by other agricultural land and is not on a major road capable of taking the loaded trucks leaving with finished product.
For now, that matter has been re-referred to P&Z for further review and discussion.
Assistant Development Services Director/Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper outlined the changes that did take place in 2022, and which categories gained ground from converted agricultural land:
- Commercial future land-use and Business District (B-3) zoning gained 3.4 acres.
- Medium Density future land use and Mobile Home Parks District (M-2) zoning gained 38.47 acres.
- Residential District with a Flexible Unit Development (R-1 FUD) zoning gained 15.51 acres.
- Multiple-Family Dwelling, including Motel and Hotel District, with a Planned Development (R-3 PD) gained 41.6 acres.
- Residential District (R-1) gained 1.45 acres.
That made for a total of 100.44 acres, but Culpepper said the county also had two future land-use amendments and/or zoning changes that converted land to agricultural use, totaling 14.42 acres.
That made for the net loss of 86.02 acres, or just 29 after discounting the land being used for golf.
2023 may see more changes, as other people who bought Crutchfield lands seek rezoning for other uses.
Meanwhile, 2022 saw major incidents expected to make for a more difficult year in agriculture in general, and citrus in particular. A freeze early in the year cut the harvest forecast for the 2021-22 season, followed by a hailstorm that further damaged groves.
The big hit came from Hurricane Ian, which ran through the citrus heartland of Florida directly after making landfall on Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Agriculture had already predicted a less-than-stellar 2022-23 harvest in October, prior to taking Ian’s wind and flood damage into account.