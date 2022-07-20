SEBRING — The local millage rate dropped a half point Tuesday when county commissioners agreed to set the millage rate cap at 8.50.
It’s just 0.05 mils less than the current rate, but represents the first cut in the millage rate in eight years.
SEBRING — The local millage rate dropped a half point Tuesday when county commissioners agreed to set the millage rate cap at 8.50.
It’s just 0.05 mils less than the current rate, but represents the first cut in the millage rate in eight years.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Budget and Management, said he was taking it on faith that county staff and elected officials can find enough cuts to cover the $300,000 in property tax revenue that a 0.05-mil cut will lose.
The goal is to drop the millage rate this year to 8.30, cutting a quarter mil, which will mean giving up approximately $1.5 million from the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, Nitz said.
Last year, the county started with a cap of 8.55 — the same as the current rate — and held it. For the 2020-21 budget, the county set a cap of 9.0 with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting. When finished on Sept. 30, they’d kept it at 8.55.
The rate has been at 8.55 mils since 2014, when the County Commission raised the rate from $7.10 per $1,000 of taxable income. At the time, they cited the fact that the local economy had not yet bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.
Tuck, who has pushed to drop the millage rate since her election in 2018, asked last week if it were possible to cut 0.55 mils. Nitz said that would cut $3.5 million, which he and department heads would find hard to make up.
He doesn’t want to draw any of the fund balance — unassigned funds — to even out the budget this year. Highlands County, for the first time in decades, stands to have 4.1 months of operating expenses left over in the 2022-23 budget, which more than covers the commission’s self-imposed minimum of 3.5 months and auditors’ recommendation of three months.
Nitz has suggested that good financial strategy will help bring the millage rate down by degrees over two or three years. Right now, inflation, fuel costs and the need to maintain infrastructure will put a strain on dropping revenue too quickly, if at all.
Commissioners didn’t take long to come to a decision on the lowered cap Tuesday. With the county in a good financial position and property values going up, it seems likely the county can count on good revenue in the coming year.
Nitz’s numbers show $825,000 more property taxes coming in from increased property values and another $2.22 million in revenue from land sales. With $1.7 million going back into the budget to cover budget increases, the county stands to end the budget process with just less than $27.3 million in fund balance.
Nitz said the recommended budget, an increase from the current fiscal year, would have an $85.4 million General Fund, from which the county will need to pay $4 million in grant programs, $1.2 million in capital items, $1.5 million in transfers to other funds and $481,500 into the Reserve for Contingency.
That will leave $78.13 million. Dividing that by 12 gives the cost per month, Nitz said – $6.51 million.
Dividing that into a $27.3 million fund balance provides 4.19 months of operating revenue.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.