SEBRING — After a rough roll out for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners has made improvements that have streamlined the process.
Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said the main problems was, when people registered online on Monday, they saw a registration number but did not hit the “submit” button that was located at the bottom of the page. Individuals showed up on Tuesday assuming they had appointments when they only had a registration number.
By Thursday, Rybinksi said some people waited as little as 15 minutes in line to get to the registration table while at the peak of business, the total time from entry to exit was about an hour and 45 minutes.
The county’s Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss said they are beta testing new computer software in the county’s efforts to be more user-friendly. The new software could roll out as early as today but, she said they want to test it as much as possible to make sure it does what they want it to.
Reiss said they will honor the registration numbers and she urged those with them to call the Vaccine Hotline at 863-402-6780. The hotline is extremely busy and is being staffed with county employees until other staff can be hired. Rybinski urged patience with the call center as they are fielding hundreds of calls. The operators can help with appointment information but not medical questions.
The portal for vaccine appointments will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m., according to the HCBCC website. Visit highlandsfl.gov/vaccine_information /index.php and follow the links.
“They need to consult with their primary doctors about any conditions they have,” Rybinski said.
Some things Reiss suggested to help individuals navigate the point of distribution (POD) as easily as possible. Use the west entrance nearest the former Kmart in back of the Lakeshore Mall. Only show up at the POD if you have a confirmed appointment by email or phone call. Keep in mind, a registration number is not the same as a confirmed appointment.
Everyone will need to have a photo ID. When you enter the mall, you will check in with a staff member and enter a four-lane queue. From there, the lanes will be funneled into two lanes. Markers on the floor will show people where to stand to keep everyone socially distanced. At the check in desk (in the former arcade) there will be a form to fill out and return. Seats will be provided to fill out the forms.
From there, a nurse will call clients back behind a curtained area. The nurse will go over the forms and give the injection. There is a waiting area to ensure the patient tolerated the injection well. They stay about 15 minutes, if there is any concern, the patient stays an extra 15 minutes. There are EMS on site if needed. So far, Reiss says the shot has been well tolerated. Clients will leave out of the west door.
AdventHealth has teamed up with the county. Assistant Public Information Officer Karen Clogston said AdventHealth’s personnel are helping with checking in and giving injections.
The injections are given to the county by the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County. Reiss said on Friday the health department did not tell her how many shots would be allotted to them for the upcoming week.
Many people made appointments with several PODs in various counties in order to increase their chances of getting the vaccine. This caused several people to no-show for their appointments in Sebring. Reiss asked that if the appointment is not needed in Sebring to cancel it so another person can be inoculated.
Masks are required at the POD and can be provided if necessary.