County may be ready for VA hospital
This is in response to a recent letter from a veteran in Highlands County who is advocating for a new VA hospital in his county. He cites the distance to the nearest facility and suggests that the president put this request ahead of illegals in the currently proposed infrastructure budget.
I would like to offer a few constructive comments that may help this effort because I agree that with the growth of Highlands County in recent years, it is very possible they do need their own hospital to best serve their veterans. I would also suggest that the threatening tone of his/her comments be replaced with a plan of action toward that goal.
Since there is always strength in numbers, the first step might be to form an exploratory committee, made up of fellow veterans who share the desire to see a VA hospital in Sebring. Then contact Julianna Boor, director of the Florida VA Regional Office (mailing address PO Box 1437, St. Petersburg, FL 33731) for advice on how to proceed with filing the proper paperwork. The VA will likely require a Certificate of Need as the first action to verify that the number of veterans who would require medical services meets the need for a new hospital, based on their federal guidelines.
Be sure to contact your elected representatives for endorsement and support:
- Greg Steube, State Representative, 17th Congressional District, Punta Gorda phone: 941-499-3214, DC Phone: 202-225-5792.
- Marco Rubio, US Senator (FL), DC phone: 202-224-3041.
- Rick Scott, US Senator (FL), DC phone: 202-224-5274.
Good luck with this noble endeavor.
Dianne Robbins
Port St. Lucie