LAKE PLACID — Now that the Highlands County Planning Department is so short on staff, Lake Placid may have to find another way to review site plans and other pre-construction documents for construction within the town’s limits.
Leah Sauls, director of the county Development Services Department, told the town in a letter that the interlocal agreement governing the work will end Sept. 30, “due to staff constraints.”
The county has lost planning staff in recent months.
“We usually have four planners, including myself, and we are down to one,” said Melony Culpepper, the county’s assistant development services director.
She also told the Lake Placid Town Council at its July meeting that the county won’t be able to provide all the planning services it has in the past. However, there hasn’t been a final decision as to which planning functions the town will have to do on its own.
“That has not been decided,” Culpepper told the Highlands News-Sun. “We are supposed to meet with the town attorney to discuss the details. We will have details for the town council in August.”
Lake Placid building permits will still go through the county’s building department, which interprets, administers, monitors and enforces codes and standards which govern construction industry activities.
Culpepper’s department reviews site plans for commercial and residential development, plats for subdivisions, researches special exception requests, and recommends variations to future land-use amendments.
Among the work the town will have to do includes conditional use permits, rezonings, easement vacations, small and large scale plan amendments, home occupancy permits, and other tasks.
The town staff also will handle day to day public inquiries and calls for information, request for advice on current or proposed land use, and requests for information on comprehensive plan or zoning status.
“It’s something we’ll work out in the next weeks,” Town Council Member Nell Frewin-Hays said. “We will find a way to get it done.”
Lake Placid Town Attorney Bert Harris is studying the interlocal agreement and will provide the council with ideas for options, he said Monday.