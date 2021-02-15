SEBRING — If all goes well Tuesday, the Board of County Commission will fund an upcoming wrestling event’s promotion to the tune of $20,000.
Through a new partnership the Tourist Development Council (VisitSebring) has with Airstream Ventures, new sport events have been scheduled for the county, including the Sebring ProWatercross Championship, a jet ski racing event set for April 10-11 on Lake Jackson, operating out of Veterans Beach.
Another event, set for the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds is the BonoBilt Wrestling Tournament for May 14-16. VisitSebring CEO Casey Hartt said the event should bring in 350 participants, approximately 1,200 spectators during the three days and 10 media/staff/officials.
The TDC has recommended the county commission approve $20,000 to help put on the event, market the event and market the destination to all who come for it. The item is not on the action agenda, but is on the consent agenda, a group of items that cost within the county administrator’s discretionary authority and haven’t presented much controversy to approval.
The consent agenda also contains a purchase order to pay $16,488 to Bell & Roper, P.A., for County Attorney Sherry Sutphen’s services, as well as a request from residents in Highway Park to waive $360 in landfill tipping fees for an estimated eight tons of refuse expected to be removed during their March 20 Great American Cleanup Event.
Other notable consent agenda items include appointment of John Story, senior director of Marketing, Business Development & Communications at Sebring International Raceway, to the TDC Board, as well as reappointment of Suzanne Hunnicutt as a regular member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment (BOA) and the Planning and Zoning Commission/Local Planning Agency (P&Z).
In addition to hearing citizen’s general concerns at the front of the meeting, commissioners have also scheduled Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss to give her regular COVID-19 update with regard to numbers of cases and deaths, local infection rates and opportunities for residents to get tested for and/or inoculated against the virus.
By Tuesday, the Emergency Operations Center will have been activated for 336 days straight, well on it’s way to having county emergency management personnel on alert for the coronavirus pandemic for an entire year, over and above any severe weather alerts.
Also, at the front of the meeting, Development Services Director Leah Sauls will publicly honor Meghan DiGiacomo, who has been named one of top 50 economic developers in North America.
In public hearings, the commission will consider amendments to the setbacks of single dwelling units and duplexes in the Covered Bridge subdivision, as well as an amendment to the county payment policies that will allow the Clerk of Courts Office to perform such pre-audit activities as the clerk deems appropriate to determine the following:
- Payments have been determined by the board to serve a public purpose.
- Payments are an expenditure outlined in the current budget, as amended and/or approved by the board.
- Payments have been approved in writing by the county administrator.
On the action agenda, county staff will request approval to move forward with the sale of 104 county-owned surplus properties.