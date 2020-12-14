SEBRING — When Highlands County commissioners meet they may just decide to give the City of Sebring a break this year.
As Sebring has annexed three mobile home parks and prepares to annex commercial areas on U.S. 27, it will need to provide fire and garbage service to those locations. However, the city won’t start receiving solid waste and fire assessments on those properties until Fiscal Year 2021-22.
That’s where the county will come in. An interlocal agreement in the action agenda of the Board of County Commission’s 9 a.m. meeting on Tuesday would have the county continue to provide fire and garbage service to those areas for the rest of this fiscal year, especially since the county has already gotten assessments from those properties.
By the end of the fiscal year, the city will start receiving assessments from those areas, and can then provide fire and garbage service.
Recently, the city annexed three mobile home parks at Lakeview Mobile Village on Bayview Street, Highlands Mobile Village across from Sparrow Avenue and Sunny Pines RV and Mobile Home Park, just north of Highlands Mobile Village, and is preparing to annex commercial property in that area, as well.
Meanwhile, public hearings before the board on Tuesday may increase the number of commercial properties in the area of West Sebring. Rezoning and land use change requests by Ramsidtor Properties Inc. would convert 1.3 acres of land at 7030 Schumacher Road from quasi-public facility and institutional lands to commercial.
The site sits 2.3 miles west of U.S. 27, just beyond Ortega Street, and 1.84 miles east of the Hardee County line. Approval would make it consistent with other adjoining properties.
Another set of hearings would change land use and zoning for approximately 5.03 acres of a 10.56-acre parcel from agriculture to commercial and for approximately 5.53 acres of that same parcel from agriculture to industrial.
That land is north of US 98, east of Arbuckle Creek Road, at the intersection of North Lake Drive and Bluff Hammock Road at 205 Bluff Hammock Road in Lorida. The applicant wants to put a bakery on the smaller portion and a welding shop on the larger one.
A final public hearing would consider several changes to the county’s Five-Year Capital Improvement Schedule, part of the Highlands County 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
Under action items, Human Resources Manager Rebecca Cable and County Attorney Sherry Sutphen will request the board approve revisions to the Highlands County Personnel Rules and Regulations Manual.
Another item, presented by Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz and County Administrator Randy Vosburg will request a budget amendment to set up a fund, starting at $50,000, for the Clerk of the Courts Office to pay for information technology purchases, as needed, to benefit board departments.
Also, the board will consider approving a modified budget draw for the Supervisor of Elections Office. Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg has requested that $112,580 of fund allocations that would normally come at the end of the year be allocated in January 2021.
This would not increase Ogg’s budget, the agenda item states.
Finally, Vosburg is requesting the county commission to delegate special purchase authority to him in regard to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act purchases and allow him to exceed the current purchase limitations through Dec. 31, in order to make all payments and disbursements by the program deadline.
Final purchases will be reported to the Board in January, the agenda states.
Vosburg and Sutphen will also make reports on the projects they are overseeing directly, as part of their duties, to include the commissioners’ priority list, presented by Vosburg.
Also, at the beginning of the 9 a.m. meeting, Vosburg will name the Employee of the Quarter for the 3rd Quarter of 2020. Employee of the Quarter recipients receive a plaque, eight hours of personal leave, a gift card and their name placed on a plaque at the Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.