SEBRING — Just two weeks after county commissioners approved a list of preferred priorities for state funding to help them repair and resurface roads, they may be facing cuts to those funds.
The county might also see negative fiscal impacts from a couple of Florida Senate bills in the works for this legislative session, and the Board of County Commission has three letters to approve and sign today, if they wish, to speak against those measures.
Legislative Affairs & Grants Coordinator Liz Barber has the letters on the agenda. Although copies of the letters were not published online with the agenda packet on Friday, the measures before the Florida Senate were available online.
Senate Bill 1924Titled “Emergency Management Powers of Political Subdivisions,” SB 1924 specifies that a political subdivision has the burden of proving the proper exercise of its police power in the issuance of certain emergency orders. It also authorizes the governor or the Legislature to invalidate emergency measures issued by a political subdivision under specified conditions.
The bill also provides for an automatic expiration of emergency orders issued by a political subdivision and authorizes the extension of such orders if certain conditions are met, but prohibits a political subdivision from issuing a subsequent order for the same emergency that is substantially similar to the expired order.
Highlands County and other local governments have had the authority to declare emergencies, and although they would expire in 10 days, those have been relatively easy to renew. However, the Florida Association of Counties had reached out to member counties to oppose this bill. If a local emergency declaration were to expire, the city or county would not be able to declare another one under this bill.
The last action on the bill, which was introduced March 1, is not in the Rules Committee agenda, to be heard at 9:30 a.m. today, approximately the same time and day that it appears on the county agenda.
In 2004, the county had to declare hurricane emergencies three times, with associated renewals, for Hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne. This past year, the county has had a state of emergency in place non-stop since March 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency has to stay in place for the county to continue to receive vaccine supplies for residents.
Senate Bill 750Titled “Impact Fees,” SB 750 would require local governments and special districts to credit against the collection of impact fees any contribution from an entity — a business or developer — that relates to the improvement of public facilities or infrastructure. The bill also limits impact fee increases and requires entities like counties, cities, improvement districts and school districts to submit affidavits showing that impact fees were appropriately collected.
The Florida Association of Counties issued a bulletin opposing the bill because it would narrow the definition of infrastructure impact fees could buy. For example, the impact fees could no longer be used for vehicles or equipment for law enforcement, fire services or emergency medical services.
Also, the FAC said the bill would require entities to give credits to developers who build facilities to benefit the community even if those facilities don’t benefit or offset the needs created by that development in the larger community beyond that development.
Highlands County had impact fees on the books since 2007, but put them into hiatus in 2009 during the Great Recession. Impact fees on new construction would have gone back into effect on July 1, 2020, but the previous county commission voted last April to put them in remission for another three years.
County commissioners didn’t have much choice except to reinstate the moratorium. Joy Carmichael, county attorney at the time, had advised commissioners in May 2019 to decide on a study or an extension by January of 2020, because they would need 90 days prior notice to adopt or amend the impact fee ordinance.
That deadline passed. Former commissioners Ron Handley and Jim Brooks said they believed reinstating the fees would slow down an already depressed economy, which the county had at the start of the pandemic.
However, if the county decides to reinstate impact fees, SB 750 could limit their use.
SCOP/SCRAPSenate Bill 100, currently making its way through committees to get to a general vote, would repeal provisions relating to applications for funding for technical assistance relating to areas in and around a proposed multi-use corridor interchange, namely, the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) Project.
It would end two years of discussion and funding put toward large, limited-access corridors intended to create expressways from North Florida to Southwest Florida through the Heartland.
Instead, the $35 million transferred to Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise can be used for specified projects to develop road projects. However, a concern for county officials is that the tail end of the bill reduces funding to the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP), both of which assist small counties like Highlands to make much-needed repair and repaving on local roads.